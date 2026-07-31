CALVIN HARRIS to Launch 'RAVE HAGGIS' Ahead of Hampden Park Shows

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Calvin Harris has introduced RAVE HAGGIS, a limited-edition collector's item timed to his upcoming homecoming performances at Glasgow's Hampden Park. The item, produced using haggis sourced from Stahly Quality Foods, pairs traditional Scottish food with artwork tied to the concert dates.

The collectible combines traditional Scottish produce with contemporary design, celebrating one of Scotland's most iconic exports alongside one of its biggest musical moments.

Presented in a retro-inspired can and premium collector's box, Rave Haggis features bold typography, exclusive Hampden Park 2026 artwork and a distinctive visual identity created to commemorate the occasion. Designed as a keepsake for fans and collectors alike, the release reflects the spirit of Scotland through a modern creative lens, offering a uniquely Scottish souvenir worthy of Calvin Harris' historic hometown shows.

Calvin Harris returns to Scotland to take the stage at Glasgow's iconic Hampden Park marking one of the most significant homecoming performances of his career. The opening night performance will be broadcast exclusively across BBC One, BBC iPlayer at 10pm and BBC Radio 1, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Sounds from 8:45pm on Saturday 1 August, with coverage produced by BBC Studios Music Productions, bringing the landmark event to audiences across the UK.

The opening night performance at Hampden Park is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with radio coverage across BBC Radio 1, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Sounds, produced by BBC Studios Music Productions.

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