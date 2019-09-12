CAKE BOSS Buddy Valastro Breaks Guinness World Record On LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

"Record Breaker Week" continues on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and this morning's record-breaking attempt was the icing on the cake, as CAKE BOSS Buddy Valastro crushed the Guinness World Records title for Most cupcakes iced/frosted in one minute. Valastro and hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest all faced off in the challenge, with the CAKE BOSS ultimately coming out on top after icing an impressive 36 cupcakes. The previous record of 20 cupcakes was held by Valastro himself.

This is "Live's" third Guinness World Records success during the 2019 edition of "Record Breaker Week." On Monday, pogo stick world champion Dalton Smith broke his own record title for Most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick, and on Tuesday, Ripa and hundreds of ballet dancers tip-toed their way into history by scoring the record title for Most ballet dancers en pointe simultaneously.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





