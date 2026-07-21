Buju Banton Performs 'Butterflies' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
The Jamaican reggae artist took the stage to perform the track before the show's studio audience.
Buju Banton brought his song "Butterflies" to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, performing the track live before the program's studio audience. A clip of the performance was posted to the show's YouTube channel following the broadcast.
The performance gives Banton a prominent late-night platform to showcase the track. The clip captures the full live rendition as delivered during the taping.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC and streams on Peacock. The program has hosted a range of musical guests in recent weeks, including, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld, Gracie Abrams performing "Minibar" before the studio audience.