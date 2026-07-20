Bryan Cranston Visits THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW to Share How He Met His Wife

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Bryan Cranston stopped by THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW to share the story of how he first met his now-wife, offering a personal anecdote that also touched on the distinction between a platonic and a romantic kiss. The conversation, captured in a short-form clip from the daytime program hosted by Drew Barrymore, gives viewers a rare glimpse into the actor's personal life outside his well-documented stage and screen career.

Cranston has won TONY AWARDS for his performances in NETWORK and ALL THE WAY. More recently, he starred as Joe Keller in a West End production of Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS, directed by Ivo van Hove, alongside Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu. That production took home the 2026 Olivier Award and has been confirmed for a National Theatre Live cinema release beginning April 2026.

Beyond the cinema release, Cranston has indicated that ALL MY SONS may transfer to Broadway as early as next spring. He shared that expectation publicly at the opening night party for Broadway's CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY, telling Page Six he anticipates the production making the move to New York. He also serves on the Honorary Committee for the 92nd Annual Drama League Awards.

Cranston's recent visits to THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW have covered a range of topics. In a separate appearance covered by BroadwayWorld, he discussed the surprising BACKSTORY behind one of SEINFELD's most iconic gags, crediting a production crew member with the idea rather than a writer or performer.

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