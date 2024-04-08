Bruce Springsteen Biopic DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE Bought by 20th Century Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Boss is back!

A new report from Deadline reveals that the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, starring Jeremy Allen White, will be produced and distributed by 20th Century Pictures following a bidding war over the weekend. Originally, A24 was expected to obtain the rights, but Disney came out on top.

Following the first major move from 20th Century co-head David Greenbaum since taking over all of Disney's live-action properties, the film will be based on a difficult period in Springsteen's life and will heavily feature his 1982 album Nebraska. The film, titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, is reported to shoot in the fall. Scott Cooper is attached as writer and director, who previously helmed the Academy-Award winning film Crazy Heart.

Jeremy Allen White has grown in prominance following his performace as chef Carmy in FX's The Bear, which will finish filming its fourth season in June. In 2023, he starred alongside Zac Efron in The Iron Claw.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the top rock musicians of all time. In addition to his many records and tours, from 2017-2018 and again in 2021, Springsteen held a concert residency in New York City called Springsteen on Broadway.

Recently, he guest-starred in the twelth and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where Larry David accidentally gave him COVID-19 and ruined his farewell tour.