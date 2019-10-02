Brett Weitz Named General Manager of TBS, TNT, and Now truTV

Kevin Reilly, President, TBS, TNT, and truTV, and Chief Content Officer, HBO Max today announced that Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS & TNT will now also take on oversight of truTV, reporting to him. Weitz will manage all three networks and oversee the creative executive teams and development for all three networks in New York and Los Angeles. Concurrently, Thom Hinkle has been upped to head of original content for all three networks.

"Brett and Thom transformed TBS into an Emmy(R) award-winning, premiere comedy destination, and will continue to shape the identities of all three of these top-rated networks," said Kevin Reilly, president of TNT, TBS and truTV and chief content officer for HBO Max. "Their unconventional risk taking combined with their strong industry relationships will continue shepherd the evolution of TBS, TNT and truTV."

Weitz adds truTV to his purview in the wake of serving as GM for TBS and TNT. Previously, as EVP of programming for TBS, he was integral in establishing it as the #1 comedy network with popular new shows including top-rated cable comedy series THE LAST O.G. and THE GUEST BOOK as well as late night's Emmy(R) winning Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, earning kudos as one of "The Gatekeepers of Comedy" by New York Magazine. Weitz previously served as SVP of scripted development for TBS and TNT, where he developed a range of hit series such as The Last Ship, Rizzoli & Isles, and Dallas.

"All three of these networks are powerhouse businesses and I'm personally invested in keeping them at the top of the heap," stated Weitz. "We take pride in attracting awesome talent and creators that like to take risks and give audiences unexpected and exceptional programming. We will continue to foster these storytellers and break through this crowded landscape."

Hinkle brings TNT and truTV into his role following a post as EVP of original programming for TBS, focusing on bold, original scripted comedies for the network. Hinkle is responsible for developing many critically acclaimed projects at TBS including MIRACLE WORKERS and Search Party. A former producer for "The Daily Show," he is also responsible for bringing stars Jason Jones and Samantha Bee to TBS, resulting in the critically acclaimed hit THE DETOUR and the Emmy (R) winning Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Hinkle similarly leveraged his former role as co-president of Carousel Television to lure Steve and Nancy Carell, who created the acclaimed ANGIE TRIBECA for TBS.





