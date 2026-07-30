Bender's Best Insults and Zingers Get Supercut in New FUTURAMA Clip

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Hulu posted a new supercut spotlighting Bender, the foul-mouthed robot of FUTURAMA, pulling together what the streamer calls his most outrageous lines. The clip, shared to Hulu's YouTube channel and labeled Part 1, gives fans a rapid-fire tour of the character's brashest moments, voiced throughout by John DiMaggio.

Bender has long been one of the animated series' most quotable characters, built around a persona defined by vanity, sarcasm, and a willingness to say whatever comes to mind regardless of consequence. The new compilation leans into that reputation, stringing together lines chosen specifically for their shock value and comic timing rather than any single episode's plot.

The clip arrives as FUTURAMA continues its run on Hulu, with the series recently expanding its universe through new seasons after finding new life following its original network run. Hulu has been actively promoting the show's newest chapter, teasing storylines involving space pirates, lab-grown meat, and a long-awaited romantic arc for Dr. Zoidberg in the show's Season 14 trailer.

The Bender supercut functions as a companion piece to that promotional push, reminding audiences of the character's enduring appeal ahead of new episodes. Framing the clip as Part 1 suggests Hulu plans to release additional compilations mining Bender's history of outrageous dialogue as FUTURAMA's next chapter approaches.

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