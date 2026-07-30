Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding Score a Big Win on WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

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Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding delivered a winning moment on WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE, the ABC game show that has revived its format around celebrity pairs competing together. The clip captures the duo working through the game's pressure points en route to a successful result, part of the show's current run airing Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

The series' celebrity duo structure has been a defining feature of its return, pairing recognizable names to answer trivia questions together rather than relying on a single contestant. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the format shift was discussed during a GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance, which explained that the revived version channels winnings toward charitable causes instead of an individual's pocket, distinguishing it from earlier iterations of the long-running franchise.

That charity-driven format is central to what makes Affleck and Ding's appearance notable, since any prize money earned through their run is directed to a cause rather than kept by the contestants themselves. The structure has become the hallmark of this version of the show as it continues rolling out new episodes featuring different celebrity pairings each week.

Fans looking to see how the Affleck and Ding matchup unfolded can catch the episode on ABC or stream it on Hulu. For more on the show's format and its charity-focused celebrity pairings, BroadwayWorld's prior coverage of Jimmy Kimmel's appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA offers additional detail on the series' return.

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