Backyard Barbecuers Are Pitted Against Each Other on GRILL OF VICTORY

For some backyard grilling is a lifestyle. On the new Food Network competition series Grill of Victory, hardcore home cooks with a passion for barbeque go head-to-head to prove their talents for the chance to win the ultimate backyard kitchen of their dreams. In each of the six hour-long episodes, beginning on Monday, June 21st at 10pm, host and judge Sabin Lomac tasks three meat masters to battle it out in three fierce rounds of grilling challenges. A rotating panel of judges including, Susie Bulloch, Darnell Ferguson, Tregaye Fraser, and Christian Petroni will help determine who grilled their way to the top to win a brand new custom outdoor kitchen designed by Cristy Lee. The pressure is on to win Grill of Victory!

"The high energy of the competition is thrilling to watch as the competitors face rounds of grueling grilling challenges," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Their passion for grilling, combined with their knowledge and skills is truly impressive and will inspire audiences to get creative with their own backyard barbecues."

In each episode, the amateur chefs are challenged in three rounds to show the judges they can take the heat of the competition and that they have chops on the grill. From a full day of meals, including, breakfast, lunch and dinner, to Italian classics and on-the-go meals, everything must be made on the grill. On the premiere, the backyard grillers must keep the judges' mouths watering in every round.

First, they are tested to create their own versions of Southern chicken. Then, in round two they must make a delicious coastal seafood dish. In the final round, the stakes are high as the competitors put their spin on the traditional surf and turf. THE ONE with the most inspired dishes will grill their way to the thrill of winning a brand-new, custom-built backyard kitchen.

Fans can visit FoodNetwork.com/GrillOfVictory to get to know Sabin Lomac and the judges, and to find out what their favorite dishes are, as well as learn some of their best grilling tips. Also, follow along with the competition on social media using #GrillOfVictory.