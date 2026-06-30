BONE PARISH Getting Series Adaptation at STARZ; Diane Ademu-John & Declan de Barra to Showrun

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STARZ has entered development on the highly sought-after “Bone Parish,” an adaptation of the hit supernatural crime graphic novel by Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf, published by BOOM! Studios. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television banner, with Diane Ademu-John & Declan de Barra (Dune: Prophecy, The Witcher: Blood Origin) on board as executive producers and co-showrunners.

Bone Parish takes place in the dark underworld of New Orleans, as "the Winters family builds an empire around a powerful new drug—crafted from the ashes of the dead—that grants users vivid, haunting visions of the past," says a logline. "But as demand surges, rival factions, deadly secrets, and supernatural forces close in, pulling them deeper into a violent and inescapable nightmare of crime, horror, and family legacy."

“I’ve always been drawn to stories that break the mold, and ‘Bone Parish’ does exactly that. It takes crime, family, and power, and mixes it with something dark and supernatural, in a way that feels fresh. Exploring what happens when the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead, this story has incredible depth, and we’re building a series that’s going to keep audiences locked in from the first episode,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

“We love going on new journeys with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, and this one is unlike anything we've done before: a world steeped in horror, and the supernatural, but still grounded in the family and crime storytelling our audience can't get enough of. It's a wild, bold swing, and exactly the kind of risk we want to be taking,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ.

Stephen Christy and Mette Norkjaer from BOOM! Studios will also be executive producers on the project. “Bone Parish” will further extend STARZ’s project slate with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television, including the “Power” Universe, with two new series additions with “Power: Origins,” currently in production, and “Power: Legacy,” which was most recently greenlit. Next up is “Fightland,” a brand new crime drama set in the high-stakes world of British boxing, premiering July 31 on STARZ.

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