BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Jacob Young Launches New YouTube Talk Show

Emmy-Award winning actor Jacob Young launches a new talk show on his You Tube Channel this Monday October 1 live at 10:00 PM (Eastern Time), 7:00 PM (Pacific). "Daytime After Dark," hosted by Young will feature segments on the pop culture topics of the week with live feedback and questions from fans. Jacob will be in his studio in Utah with remote interviews featuring guests from the world of TV, film, and Broadway. The show will air weekly live on Monday nights, but episodes can always be seen on the Jacob Young TV You Tube Channel at www.YouTube.com/JacobYoungTV and on Roku.

Jacob's first guest on October 1 will be Daren Kagasoff, from the ABC Family series "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," Universal Pictures "Ouija," and the upcoming NBC drama "The Village." On October 8, a surprise guest from one of Broadway's most popular shows, and scheduled for October 15 is a live in-studio interview with actor Trent Garrett from Disney Channel's "Andi Mack."

Host Jacob Young is a familiar face to TV audiences for his roles on "The Bold and the Beautiful" (3 Emmy nominations), "All My Children" (3 Emmy nominations), and "General Hospital" (Emmy-winner). Winner of the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival for the most watched soap opera in the world, as Rick Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Jacob has been seen daily in over 100 countries by millions of fans.

Jacob made his Broadway debut as Lumiere in "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," and has performed his original country music in New York City at 54Below and the iconic Friars Club. Last year he also performed concerts in Las Vegas at The Tropicana and Southpoint Casino showrooms. His EP of country music is available on all the digital music platforms.

Mark Rozzano, former Associate Producer of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway, is the segment producer on Jacob's new show. Mark spent the past ten years managing the legendary Jerry Lewis. Mark and Jacob previously collaborated on Jacob's stage appearances in Agatha Christie's "The Unexpected Guest," with Stefanie Powers and Constance Towers, Ben Elton's "Popcorn" with Sharon Stone and Stacy Keach, and as a musical opening act for "A Night with Joan Collins."

Having spent 21 years in broadcast television, Jacob is very excited to launch his own show on the internet. He feels that this year's Emmy Awards have proven that digital streaming entertainment is the wave of the future. He is one of the first TV stars to launch his own talk show on You Tube.