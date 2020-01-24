BAMBI Set for Live Action Remake

Variety reports that Disney will embark on a live-action remake of "Bambi."

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsay Beer will write the script.

The film will use photo-realistic CGI tell the story of the titular fawn who befriends a rabbit and skunk before coping with the death of his mother at the hands of a hunter.

The original "Bambi" came out in 1942. It is considered one of the ten best animated movies of all time by AFI, and was even named one of Time Magazine's top 25 horror films of all time due to its shocking, resonant depiction of the death of a parent. It has grossed over 267 million dollars since its release.

Previous Disney live action remakes include "The Jungle Book," "The Lion King," and "Aladdin." "Mulan" is coming out later this year.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories