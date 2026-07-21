BAD KARAOKE to World Premiere at FrightFest Horror Film Festival

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The horror comedy BAD KARAOKE is set to have its world premiere at FrightFest on August 30, marking the film's first public screening at the long-running UK genre film festival.

Chris Lightbody and Robert J. Steinmiller Jr. have announced the world premiere of their feature film debut BAD KARAOKE. Lexi Underwood ('Little Fires Everywhere'), Case Walker ('The Other Two'), and singer Kat Cunning ('Trinkets') star in a film that pits an aspiring band against a karaoke machine, with more than just free drinks on the line. BAD KARAOKE will world premiere at Tubi FrightFest on Sunday, 30 August at the ODEON Luxe West End.

The directors shared their excitement about their FrightFest premiere: 'We were inspired to make this film after years of painful karaoke performances nearly put us in an early grave. We found that many people have had near-death karaoke experiences and we wanted to play with that idea, as well as say something profound about the state of new music. But instead, we made Bad Karaoke.'

When wedding band keyboardist Emily discovers an old karaoke machine in the back of a dive bar, she thinks it will lead to a fun-filled night of singing and bonding with her bandmates. Unfortunately, this karaoke machine seems to have a thirst for blood. When the singing begins, so does the bloodshed. When an excellent performance allows someone to be spared by the machine, the crew think they've figured out how to finally beat it. Proven almost immediately wrong, it takes more horrifying deaths and a visit from a mysterious stranger to realize they may have a chance at survival after all.

BAD KARAOKE at Tubi FrightFest

Sunday, 30th August 2026

Screening at 8:55p BST

ODEON Luxe West End Discovery Screen 2

Info on Tubi FrightFest

BAD KARAOKE Screening Details & Tickets

Interview Opportunities (attending)

Co-Director/Co-Writer Chris Lightbody

Co-Director/Producer Robert J. Steinmiller, Jr.

Co-Writer/Producer Spencer Yaras

Cast Members Lexi Underwood, Case Walker & Jenna Karan

Cast Member Kat Cunning is available virtually

BAD KARAOKE: 84 minutes / USA / Color

Rated R for bloody violent content, gore, language, drug use and some sexual content/nudity.

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