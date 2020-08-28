Ayo Edebiri Will Replace Jenny Slate on BIG MOUTH

Slate departed the role after "Big Mouth" was criticized for casting a white woman as Missy, who is Black.

Variety reports that actor and writer Ayo Edebiri will replace Jenny Slate playing Missy on "Big Mouth."

"I was definitely a very uncomfortable child, so I think the show speaks to that and a lot of those feelings, which still resonate with me as an adult," Edebiri said. "I'm back home in my childhood bedroom right now and on my bookshelf in between 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' is Bill Clinton's autobiography and Nelson Mandela's autobiography and a translation of 'The Iliad' in Latin. I was a true dork. So I DON'T think I have to go too far to connect with Missy."

On top of joining THE VOICE cast, Edebiri will also join the writers' room for the show's upcoming fifth season.

Slate departed the role after "Big Mouth" was criticized for casting a white woman as Missy, who is Black.

"The transition is a nice farewell to Jenny in that moment, too, in a way," says Edebiri, who will join the show at the end of season four.

Read the original story on Variety.

