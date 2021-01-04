Award-Winning German Series, ARTHUR'S LAW, to Premiere Exclusively on HBO Max

HBO Max announced today that it will be the exclusive U.S. home to WarnerMedia Germany's acclaimed series ARTHUR'S LAW, which is set to premiere on January 7. The German-language dark comedy has won multiple awards including a Rockie Award as "best non-English comedy series." In advance of the premiere, HBO Max released the official trailer and key art for the series.

In the comedy, unemployed Arthur Ahnepol ekes out a bleak existence. Drawn from the strains of his unhappy marriage and bored to death, he makes a morbid plan: he wants his obnoxious wife to die. With the money from the life insurance there's no obstacle for a restart with his beloved mistress. But an unwritten law dominates the life of the unlucky fellow: every problem solved by Arthur has a far worse effect. And so, he sets off an avalanche of disastrous events. The series is directed by Christian Zübert ("Lommbock") and stars Jan Josef Liefers ("Tatort"), Martina Gedeck ("The Lives of Others") and Nora Tschirner ("Rabbit Without Ears") as well as Ronald Kukulies ("The Valley"), Cristina do Rego ("Doctor's Diary"), and Robert Gallinowski ("Naked Among Wolves"). The comedy is written by Benjamin Gutsche as head author supported by Ceylan Yildirim and Sebastian Bleyl. Executive producers are Moritz von der Groeben from good friends, Nataly Kudiabor and WarnerMedia's Hannes Heyelmann and Anke Greifeneder.

ARTHUR'S LAW will be featured in a new International genre page on HBO Max alongside a curated selection of international programming from all around the world, with titles ranging from drama to comedy to thrillers. ARTHUR'S LAW is the latest international programming made available to U.S. subscribers and joins Max Originals "Valley of Tears," "4 Blocks" and "Gomorrah," HBO Europe's "Patria," and classics from the HBO Max library including "City of God," "Cinema Paradiso" and "Life is Beautiful."

Watch the trailer here: