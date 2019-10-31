Award-Winning Documentary THE PROCESS, Directed by Mitzi Kapture, Now Available Through Amazon Prime

On the heels of its recent win for 'Best Documentary' from the Independent Filmmakers Showcase (IFS), Director and Producer Mitzi Kapture's ("Silk Stalkings") riveting new documentary The Process is now available on Amazon Prime Video, beginning November 1st.

The award-winning documentary film explores the relationship between the actors, directors and writers and just what it takes for an actor to create a profound human and visceral connection with an audience to a level in which they transcend to become the character they are portraying.



The Process explores this in a number of powerful interviews, focusing on the techniques driven by renowned acting/directing coach and author Larry Moss, best known for coaching Academy Award, Golden Globe and Tony Award winners, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Helen Hunt, Jim Carrey, Hilary Swank, Chris Rock and many more.

In a recent interview with SOCIAL Lifestyle Magazine, Kapture states: "I really understood as a director what I also felt on set as an actor, that the camera is another character with an emotional point of view."

Kapture explains "The goal [with making The Process] was to give a viewpoint of the Masters, Larry Moss and James L. Brooks...brilliant guys whose actors and projects win Academy Awards, to show their process, and hear them talk about it."

"They both love actors. They truly love and honor the actors process," she continues.

Kapture says she hopes her latest film will "inspire artists, actors, directors, or anyone for that matter, to fall in love with their process, to do the work and to find passion in whatever you are creating."



Mitzi Kapture is best known for her portrayal of Sgt. Rita Lee Lance in the American procedural crime drama, Silk Stalkings, Perfect Crime, Rules of Engagement, and as a series regular Alexis Ryker in Baywatch and many other television and film projects.

The Process is now available for actors, directors, universities and schools on Amazon Prime Video, Kanopy as well as on DVD and Blu-Ray and through select retailers and e-tailers, including Samuel French Bookstores, New York Drama Bookshop, Barnes and Noble, and at www.theprocessstudios.com





