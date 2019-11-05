Deadline reports that Aubrey Plaza will star in "Best Sellers," the feature directorial debut from Lina Roessler. Oscar winner Michael Caine will also star.

In the film, a has-been author (Caine) who is on a wild book tour with a young editor (Plaza) is trying to save her father's boutique publishing house. Caine's miserable and sharp-witted author just wants to live out his days in peace with a bottle of scotch, a cigar and his orange Tabby cat, but Plaza's hopeful editor pulls him out of his reclusion.

Anthony Greico wrote the script.

Plaza is best known for starring on "Parks and Recreation." On the film side, Plaza starred in "Ingrid Goes West," "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," and "Safety Not Guaranteed."

Read the original story on Deadline.





