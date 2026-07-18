At the The New York Asian Film Festival - Four Love Stories. One Is Ichi The Killer.

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The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) presents a full day of screenings on Saturday, July 18, with love stories running from afternoon into the late night at Film at Lincoln Center, the Korean Cultural Center, and Anthology Film Archives.

The day opens with a ghost romance backstage at a Taiwanese opera at 2:30 PM, then Gianna Jun's star-making MY SASSY GIRL in 4K at 6:15 PM, Herman Yau's award-winning WE'RE NOTHING AT ALL at 8:45 PM, and ICHI THE KILLER at 9:15 PM.

Two of Saturday's screenings are sold out: FILIPIÑANA at noon and KY NAM INN at 5:15 PM. KY NAM INN plays once more Wednesday at 2:45 PM; all four love stories still have seats.

The Double at Anthology

MY SASSY GIRL 4K · 6:15 PM — Gianna Jun's star-making turn in the rom-com everyone else has been copying, restored in 4K. She will not appear in person at this screening. Order tickets

ICHI THE KILLER · 9:15 PM — Takashi Miike's most notorious film plays once. It turns twenty-five this year and remains a foundational NYAFF obsession. Beneath the carnage is a love story. The love just happens to look a whole lot like carnage. If you don't know it, look it up before you buy. Order tickets

The Rest of Saturday

KISS ME MY GHOST FRIEND · 2:30 PM · Film at Lincoln Center — A haunted-theater romance from Taiwan, its only screening of the festival. Order tickets

Shorts Program: Korean Shorts · 3:00 PM · Korean Cultural Center — Six Korean shorts, with Suzanne Soo Hyun Kim, Annette Cho, and Juliet Belisario in person for a Q&A. Order tickets

WE'RE NOTHING AT ALL · 8:45 PM · Film at Lincoln Center — Herman Yau's queer tragedy, winner of the Hong Kong International Film Festival's Audience Choice Award, with Mirror's Anson Kong and Ansonbean as the doomed couple. Order tickets

Tomorrow · Sunday, July 19

NYAFF starts at noon and runs past midnight. There is, we are told, also a World Cup final. You can have both: the match and the movies. Sunday plays at SVA, Lincoln Center, and on 32nd Street.

Tomorrow the final ends around 6, and the festival doesn't. If the final isn't your thing, DOG DAY EVENING at 4 PM brings cast members Yukki Tai and Ng Wing-sze in person. If it is, 10S ACROSS THE BORDERS at 7 PM is already more than half gone; then choose THE WAILING at 9:30 PM or Matsuri to Midnight at 10:30 PM. The full day arrives in tomorrow morning's letter. And the final is not the finale: NYAFF runs through July 26. See the full schedule

The New York Asian Film Festival is co-presented with Film at Lincoln Center and runs July 10–26, 2026.

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