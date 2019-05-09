AspireTV Launches New Partnership with Nakia Stephens

AspireTV has launched an exciting new partnership with screenwriter and filmmaker Nakia Stephens and her screenwriting label Damn Write Originals ("DWO"). The network has commissioned short film content from Stephens and DWO as part of their commitment to be a platform for fresh faces and new voices. The first short film Tre is debuting at the Bentonville Film Festival, the American Black Film Festival and will premiere on air this Father's Day, June 15th, as a sneak-peak of Season 2 of AspireTV's successful Tuesday lineup, Urban Indie Film Block. The programming block showcases the best of urban short films by tomorrow's next great filmmakers and includes films that depict love stories, romantic comedies, dramas, action and sci-fi. In 2020, AspireTV will debut one new short film a month from Damn Write Originals.

"Our brand promise to the black audience to 'See Yourself Here' and our commitment to provide a platform for the next generation to showcase stories that reflect the modern-day experiences of black culture is realized in this partnership with Nakia Stephens and Damn Write Originals," said Melissa Ingram, general manager, AspireTV. "We look forward to creating authentic and moving content like Tre that speaks to the black audience and solidifying AspireTV as the home to urban independent short films. We are proud to be in partnership with such a brilliant writer as Nakia and her premier label, Damn Write Originals. This is only the beginning to something great."

"I'm excited to partner with AspireTV to bring fresh content to the platform," said Nakia Stephens of Damn Write Originals. "I believe myself and the other writers at Damn Write Originals have unique perspectives and value the art of storytelling so much that our passion exudes through our work. With the stories I tell, I place black people at the forefront, and I always aim to be authentic with dialogue and character development. I feel like my films allow black people to see themselves in the way my characters walk, talk, dress, make love, grieve, laugh, envy, etc. - I feel like black folks can connect with the stories I tell on a deeper level."

Tre is about 8-year old Tre, who is desperate for his own identity, setting out to reclaim his sense of self by dropping his inherited name and choosing one of his own. After sudden tragedy strikes, he ultimately accepts the legacy he was given.





