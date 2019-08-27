Apple TV's DICKINSON to Premiere at Tribeca TV Fest

Apple's highly anticipated series "Dickinson" will be the centerpiece of Tribeca TV Festival on Saturday, September 14. "Dickinson" will make its festival premiere followed by an all-star panel discussion with Academy Award® nominated star and executive producer Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), star Jane Krakowski ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Alena Smith ("The Affair," "The Newsroom"). The half-hour comedy will debut this fall exclusively on Apple TV+, a new home for the world's most creative storytellers.

"Dickinson" audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld). Set in the 19th century, "Dickinson" is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily Dickinson to be an unexpected hero for our millennial era.

The series features a world-renowned ensemble cast, including Haliee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe.

The third annual Tribeca TV Festival takes place September 12-15. Tickets for "Dickinson" go on sale today at 1pm ET, all other tickets are currently on sale at tribecafilm.com/TVFestival.

Photo Credit: photo courtesy of Apple





Related Articles View More TV Stories