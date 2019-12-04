Apple TV Close to Deal on Billie Eilish Documentary

Dec. 4, 2019  
Variety reports that Apple TV is close to finalizing the rights to an upcoming documentary about singer Billie Eilish.

The film will be directed bu R.J. Cutler, who is known for working on "Nashville," "The War Room" and "A Perfect Candidate."

The film will detail all aspects of Eilish's life, from private moments with her family and behind the scenes looks at some of her most public appearances as she's gained worldwide attention.

The film will premiere in 2020.

Read the original story on Variety.



