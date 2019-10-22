Renee Zellweger, Al Pacino, Antonio Banderas, & Laura Dern To Be Honored At HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS

The HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS announced today that highly-acclaimed artists Antonio Banderas, Renée Zellweger, Al Pacino and Laura Dern will be honored at the 23rd Annual "Hollywood Film Awards." Banderas will receive the "Hollywood Actor Award" for his poignant turn in Pedro Almodóvar's 21st film, "Pain and Glory" and Zellweger will receive the "Hollywood Actress Award" for her powerful portrayal of the iconic Judy Garland in Rupert Goold's "Judy." Pacino will receive the "Hollywood Supporting Actor Award" for his brilliant depiction of the infamous Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese's mob masterpiece "The Irishman," and Dern will receive the "Hollywood Supporting Actress Award" for her commanding performance as a hard-hitting divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story." Actor and comedian Rob Riggle will host the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.



ABOUT THE HONOREES

Since his introduction to American cinema, Antonio Banderas is irrefutably one of the leading international actors of his generation. He has received critical praise for his performances in film, television and theater, as well as behind the scenes as a feature film director. In 2005, he was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recently Banderas won Best Actor at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for his compelling portrayal of Salvador Mallo in Pedro Almodóvar's autobiographical drama "Pain & Glory." This is Antonio's 8th film with Almodóvar in which he is receiving rave reviews from critics for his performance.



In 1982, Banderas was cast by writer/director Pedro Almodóvar in "Labyrinth of Passion." It was the first of eight films Banderas would do with Almodóvar, the others being "Matador," "Law of Desire," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" and "Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!". The international success of these films introduced to him to Hollywood. Banderas can also be seen in "La Piel Que Habito" ("The Skin I Live In") and "I'm So Excited," also written and directed by Almodóvar.



Banderas has worked with some of Hollywood's best directors and leading actors including Robert Rodriguez's "Desperado" opposite Salma Hayek and the sequel "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" opposite Johnny Depp; "Original Sin" opposite Angelina Jolie; Alan Parker's "Evita" opposite Madonna, in which he received his first Best Actor Golden Globe nomination; Martin Campbell's "The Mask of Zorro" opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones, in which he received his second Best Actor Golden Globe nomination, and the sequel "The Legend of Zorro;" Neil Jordan's "Interview with a Vampire" with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt; Jonathan Demme's "Philadelphia" opposite Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington; Bille August's "House of the Spirits" with Meryl Streep and Glenn Close; and Brian de Palma's "Femme Fatale." He was nominated for his third Best Actor Golden Globe for his performance as the infamous Pancho Villa in HBO's 2003 release of "And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself."



Banderas can also be seen in National Geographic's limited series "Genius: Picasso" for which he's received a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Critic's Choice and SAG Award nominations for lead actor in a limited series. His upcoming projects include Steven Soderbergh's "The Laundromat" starring opposite Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman, and "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle" alongside Robert Downey Jr., Emma Thompson and Rami Malek.



This October, Banderas will co-direct and co-star in the Spanish language version of the classic musical "A CHORUS LINE" at his new theater Teatro del Soho Caixabank in Malaga.



Renée Zellweger is one of the most cherished and respected actors in modern cinema. Zellweger can currently be seen starring as the legendary Judy Garland in "Judy" for Pathé Films / Roadside Attractions. She is most notably known for her starring role as the seminal British everywoman in the film "Bridget Jones's Diary" and its sequel "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason," both opposite Hugh Grant and Colin Firth. In the first installment of the franchise, she earned her first Oscar® nomination, also earning Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA nominations, among others. The sequel delivered her another Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical.



She earned her second Academy Award nomination as convicted killer Roxie Hart in "Chicago," the Oscar-winning film version of the Tony-winning musical. Acting, singing and dancing alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, who portrayed fellow DEATH ROW inmate Velma Kelly, Zellweger took home a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical and others including a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. She later earned the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Anthony Minghella's "Cold Mountain," the Civil War drama in which she jumped off the screen as feisty farm worker Ruby Thewes. For her work in "Cold Mountain," Zellweger also garnered a Golden Globe Award and best supporting role honors from the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, and Broadcast Film Critics Association.



Zellweger most recently made her television debut in Netflix's "What/If." Her recent films include "Bridget Jones's Baby," alongside Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey for Universal Pictures, the film adaptation of the book "Same Kind of Different as Me," opposite Greg Kinnear and Djimon Hounsou, and "The Whole Truth," opposite Keanu Reeves.



After graduating with an English degree from the University of Texas, Zellweger did some initial film and television work before making her feature debut in Richard Linklater's seminal coming-of-age film "Dazed and Confused." Other film roles quickly followed, including Ben Stiller's "Reality Bites," "Love and a .45," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation" and "My Boyfriend's Back." Zellweger soon after won the affection of audiences with her breakthrough role opposite Tom Cruise in Cameron Crowe's "Jerry Maguire." Subsequent film roles for Zellweger have included the acclaimed "One True Thing" with William Hurt and Meryl Streep, the dark comedy "Nurse Betty" opposite Chris Rock and Morgan Freeman, "Me, Myself & Irene" opposite Jim Carrey, the drama "White Oleander" with Robin Wright and Michelle Pfeiffer, Peyton Reed's romantic comedy "Down with Love" opposite Ewan McGregor, and director Ron Howard's Depression-era boxing drama "Cinderella Man" with Russell Crowe. She has also lent her voice to such animated features as DreamWorks' "Shark Tale," "Bee Movie "and "Monsters vs. Aliens."



Al Pacino is an Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winner and one of the most revered actors of our time. In 1972, Francis Ford Coppola selected him to take on the breakthrough role of Michael Corleone in "The Godfather," for which he was nominated for an Academy Award. Within the next six years he received another four Academy Award nominations for the films "Serpico," "The Godfather Part II," "Dog Day Afternoon" and "...And Justice For All." Over a rich film career, he has followed with over 45 titles including "Scarface," "Sea of Love," "The Insider," "Donnie Brasco," "Heat" and "Any Given Sunday." He garnered additional Academy Award nominations for his performances in "Dick Tracy" and "Glengarry Glen Ross". In 1992 he won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in "Scent of a Woman."



This November, Pacino will portray true-life teamster Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," starring alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. The film premiered at the New York film Festival to high critical acclaim and will release theatrically on November 1st. "The Irishman" is an adaptation of the 2004 memoir "I Heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt and follows organized crime in postwar American, as told by the infamous hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro).

Pacino has been awarded the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures, the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and in 2011 he was received the National Merit of Arts from President Obama. He received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2016.



Laura Dern has touched many audiences and critics alike with her moving and heartfelt performances. In addition to her two Oscar® nominations for "Rambling Rose" and "Wild," Dern has garnered four Golden Globe Award®- wins, with seven nominations in total, as well as a Primetime Emmy Award®-win and seven nominations in total. In 2019, Dern once again portrayed Renata Klein in the second season of HBO's "Big Little Lies;" she was also seen in Justin Kelly's "JT Leroy" and Ed Zwick's "Trial by Fire." Later this year, Dern will next be seen in Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" for Netflix, in theaters November 6th and streaming on December 6th, as well as "Little Women," which was written for the screen and directed by Greta Gerwig and will be released by Sony Pictures on December 25th.



In addition to her extensive film and television credits, Dern has been prolific in her producing career. In 2017 she established Jaywalker Pictures, a Los Angeles-based production company founded with partner Jayme Lemons with emphasis on great storytelling in film and television.



In 2016, Dern was selected to serve on The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' Board of Governors.



Banderas, Zellweger, Pacino and Dern join previously announced honorees: Shia LaBeouf will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award," Taron Egerton will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actor Award," Cynthia Erivo will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actress Award," Olivia Wilde will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award," "Avengers: Endgame" will receive the "Hollywood Blockbuster Award," Pharrell Williams will receive the "Hollywood Song Award," Bong Joon Ho will receive the "Hollywood Filmmaker Award," Emma Tillinger Koskoff will receive the "Hollywood Producer Award," James Mangold will receive the "Hollywood Director Award," Anthony McCarten will receive the "Hollywood Screenwriter Award," "Toy Story 4" will receive the "Hollywood Animation Award," Mihai Malaimare Jr. will receive the "Hollywood Cinematography Award" for "Jojo Rabbit," Randy Newman will receive the "Hollywood Film Composer Award" for "Marriage Story," Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland will receive the "Hollywood Editor Award" for "Ford v Ferrari," Pablo Helman will receive the "Hollywood Visual Effects Award" for "The Irishman," Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, & Steven A. Morrow will receive the "Hollywood Sound Award" for "Ford v Ferrari," Anna Mary Scott Robbins will receive the "Hollywood Costume Design Award" for "Downton Abbey," Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, & Barrie Gower will receive the "Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award" for "Rocketman" and Ra Vincent will receive the "Hollywood Production Design Award" for "Jojo Rabbit."



Additional honorees for this year's event will be announced in the coming weeks.





