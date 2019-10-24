Amazon Studios Will Release Brazil's INVISIBLE LIFE

Amazon Studios Will Release Brazil's INVISIBLE LIFE

Deadline reports that "Invisible Life," Brazil's 2019 Oscar entry, will open on December 20th. Amazon Studios will distribute the film in the US.

The film is set in 1950 in Rio de Janeiro. Eurídice and Guida are two inseparable sisters living at home with their conservative parents. Although immersed in a traditional life, each one nourishes a dream: Eurídice of becoming a renowned pianist, Guida of finding true love.

In a dramatic turn, they are separated by their father and forced to live apart. They take control of their separate destinies, while never giving up hope of finding each other.

Carol Duarte, Julia Stockler and Fernanda Montenegro star.

The film premiered at Cannes and has been on the award circuit since then.

Read the original story on Deadline.



