Alec Baldwin, Marlo Thomas & More Will Appear at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute's 50th Anniversary Gala

The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute® (Anna Strasberg, Artistic Director) will host its 50th Anniversary Celebration, "THE NEXT 50 YEARS," on Monday, November 4, 2019 in the Rosenthal Pavilion overlooking Washington Square Park at New York University (60 Washington Square South). The celebration is a gala benefit for The Lee Strasberg Creative Center®, which has provided scholarships to students for 42 years. The evening will be hosted by Honorary Co-Chairs Alec Baldwin and Marlo Thomas, with Mr. Baldwin making a special award presentation to renowned teacher Geoffrey Horne. The program will also feature appearances by Ellen Burstyn, and Renée Taylor.

Ms. Taylor will perform excerpts from her award-winning solo show My Life on a Diet, in which she shares her personal experiences as a student of Lee Strasberg, and "her friend from class," Marilyn Monroe. Currently on national tour, My Life on a Diet will next be performed at the George Street Playhouse's Arthur Laurents Theater in The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ) from November 19 - December 15.

The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute® was founded by Lee and Anna Strasberg in 1969. Lee Strasberg, a master teacher, lecturer, director, actor and author, who revolutionized modern acting technique in theater and film, is known throughout the world as the "Father of Method Acting." The Institute teaches Lee Strasberg Method Acting in its authentic form and draws talented actors, directors, playwrights, screenwriters and filmmakers from the United Stated and 15 countries. It has campuses in New York City and in West Hollywood, California. The Lee Strasberg Creative Center® has awarded scholarships to students to pursue their dreams of training in the performing arts for 42 years. It also offers commissions for the creation of new plays, giving opportunities to emerging playwrights, directors and actors, and maintains Lee Strasberg's archive and library.

The honorary committee for The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute's 50th Anniversary Celebration includes Karen Allen, Alec Baldwin, Luca Barbareschi, Tobin Bell, Ellen Burstyn, Arthur Cohn, Kevin Corrigan, Claire Danes, Rebecca De Mornay, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jennifer Esposito, Sally Field, Kathie Lee Gifford, Jamie Hector, Michael Imperioli, Lyle Kesser, Jo Miller, Sienna Miller, Kelli O'Hara, Al Pacino, Estelle Parsons, Martin Sheen, Andrzej Stzelecki, Renée Taylor, Marlo Thomas and Chandra Wilson.





