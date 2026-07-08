Agnes Punishes Daisy in New THE TESTAMENTS Clip on Hulu

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A new clip from THE TESTAMENTS, posted to Hulu's YouTube channel, centers on a tense confrontation in which Agnes is compelled to visit the Aunt's Wing and carry out a punishment against Daisy for her indiscretions. The footage offers a look at the dynamic between the two characters in one of the series' more charged scenes.

THE TESTAMENTS is now streaming on Hulu. Chase Infiniti appears as Agnes and Lucy Halliday as Daisy in the clip. The series takes its name from the literary work of the same title and continues storylines set within the world established by its source material.

The series is currently available to stream on Hulu. The clip is part of the platform's ongoing promotional rollout for the show, which has drawn attention for its depiction of power, compliance, and resistance among its central characters.

Hulu has been active in sharing scene-specific footage from its original programming in recent weeks, including clips from other series currently streaming on the platform.