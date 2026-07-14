Adam Lambert Talks JOMO and New Album ADAM on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





A new clip from THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW features singer Adam Lambert in conversation with host Kelly Clarkson, touching on his personal philosophy of JOMO, which Lambert defines as the joy of missing out, and how that concept connects to his current chapter as an artist.

In the segment, Lambert elaborates on the idea of JOMO as a counterpoint to the more familiar FOMO, framing it as a deliberate choice to step back from social obligations and find SATISFACTION in solitude or simplicity. The conversation also touches on his self-titled album ADAM and his recent move from Los Angeles to New York City, which he has described as a direct influence on the new record.

BroadwayWorld previously covered Lambert's appearance on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW, where he discussed how the relocation shaped the album's themes. Lambert has remained active across multiple projects, including a performance at the 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party and a slot among performers at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Mariah Carey.