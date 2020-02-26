ATX TV Festival and Alamo Drafthouse Team Up For Event Series

ATX Television Festival is collaborating with Alamo Drafthouse to expand its footprint beyond Austin for the first time with the new event series "TV at the Alamo presented by ATX." United by their Austin roots, the two entertainment powerhouses will bring the small screen to the silver screen by showcasing screenings and panels in cities across the U.S. The events will feature fresh content and personalities from major networks including AMC, The CW and more.

"Alamo Drafthouse has been our home in Austin since the start of ATX TV Festival in 2012, so to now move our partnership to year round opportunities on a national scale is truly an exciting evolution," said Caitlin McFarland, co-founder of ATX Television Festival. "We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our two brands together to reach TV fans coast to coast and expand our partnerships with Studios and Networks beyond June in Austin."

"We've done partnerships with TV networks and streaming providers in the past, and recently announced a partnership with HBO for a number of events this year," says Henri Mazza, VP of Content, Sponsorship and Events for Alamo Drafthouse. "And we've done events with the ATX Television Festival in Austin, too. But by building this larger partnership, we anticipate being able to bring fans together to celebrate more serialized content in theaters across the U.S., and ultimately that's what the Alamo Drafthouse is about - giving fans awesome experiences, shared in a dark theater with perfect presentation, great food and drinks, and, of course, no talking or texting. That's just as true for TV shows as it is for movies!"

The nationwide partnership kicked off on January 22 in Los Angeles with a screening of ABC's A Million Little Things, followed by a Q&A with creator DJ Nash, moderated by Entertainment Tonight's Leanne Aguilera. On January 26, the series continued in Brooklyn, New York with a sneak peek premiere screening of The CW's new Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene. That event was live streamed in Alamo Drafthouse locations in 13 major markets nationwide. The pair will present a special screening of AMC's Better Call Saul in Los Angeles on March 31 with more details to be announced.

The "TV at the Alamo presented by ATX" event series is a continuation of a longtime partnership between two brands who have helped put Austin on the map for television and film creators. ATX Television Festival and Alamo Drafthouse have previously collaborated on events local to Austin, such as screenings of the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida and Hulu's Reprisal. Additional "TV at the Alamo presented by ATX" events will be announced throughout the year.

The partnership kicks off ahead of Season 9 of the ATX Television Festival taking place June 4-7,2020 in Austin, Texas. Badges and Day Wristbands for the Season 9 are available now. For the latest developments and information on how to attend, visit the ATX Television Festival official site atxfestival.com and follow us on Facebook & Twitter.





