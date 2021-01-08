ARROW Rings in the New Year with LOVE WITCH, WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN, JSA, & More

Arrow Video is excited to announce the January 2021 lineup of their new subscription-based ARROW platform, available now in the US and Canada, coming soon to the UK. Building on the success of the Arrow Video Channel and expanding its availability across multiple devices and countries, ARROW boasts a selection of cult classics, hidden gems and iconic horror films, all curated by the ARROW team.

The lineup begins with the exclusive ARROW launch of the inaugural ARROW Shorts Collection: a selection of entries from Arrow Video's Horror Lockdown Shorts contest, judged by genre film veterans Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic, The Endless). A testament to resourcefulness and creativity amidst the uncertainty of the global pandemic, the collection features burning passion in UnTooned, the disturbing aftermath of The Wedding Ritual, bad bears in Toys, a break-in gone terribly wrong in Stagnant, a neon Giallo homage in A Date with Death, the paranoid and claustrophobic Insecticide, chills in The Drawing, obsessions in The Garden, the sleepless nightmare of first time parenthood in Night Feed, and the unseen dangers of online shopping in Silent & Deadly. The shorts are exclusively available to stream on ARROW.

The seasons kick off with Loved to Death, an assortment of titles that show the price of passion: murder, enchantments, mayhem, and gore. Featured titles include Anna Biller's mesmerizing The Love Witch, punches for love in Tokyo Fist, dark and depraved passion in We Are the Flesh and Orgies of Edo and the quirky heated drama Toys are Not for Children.

Every second counts in Short on Time, ARROW's collection of compelling shorts and features that grip audiences fast and furiously, with every feature under 75 minutes. Featured titles include Patrick Picard's hauntingly atmospheric The Bloodhound, Herschell Gordon Lewis's groundbreaking splatter films Blood Feast and The Gruesome Twosome, and Shinya Tsukamoto's cyberpunk Tetsuo: The Iron Man. The shorts include Roadkill: The Last Days of John Martin and A Hot Night at the Go Go Lounge.

Streaming on ARROW, visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden) takes audiences to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea in Joint Security Area (JSA), the acclaimed thriller which swept awards and captivated audiences on its release in 2000.

In the DMZ separating North and South Korea, two North Korean soldiers have been killed, supposedly by one South Korean soldier. But the 11 bullets found in the bodies, together with the 5 remaining bullets in the assassin's magazine clip, amount to 16 bullets for a gun that should normally hold 15 bullets. The investigating Swiss/Swedish team from the neutral countries overseeing the DMZ suspects that another, unknown party was involved - all of which points to some sort of cover up.

The highest-grossing film in Korean film history at the time, Joint Security Area took home a number of accolades, including Best Film at South Korea's Blue Dragon Film Awards and Grand Bell Awards and launched Park Chan-wook on the world stage.