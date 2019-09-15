AMERICANAH From Lupita Nyong'o & Danai Gurira Lands at HBO Max

Variety reports that HBO Max has ordered ten episodes of an upcoming adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's best-selling novel "Americanah" from Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira. Nyong'o will star, with Gurira showrunning and writing the pilot.

"Americanah" tells the story of Ifemelu (Nyong'o), a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze. Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west, with Ifemelu heading for America, where, despite her academic success, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black. Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London.

"'Americanah' has been a passion project for me since I read Chimamanda's beautiful novel in 2013," Nyong'o said. "It's a tale that is simultaneously timely and timeless. HBO Max is the perfect partner to bring this profound and celebrated story to life, and I'm thrilled that Danai will bring to the project her intelligence, wit, and understanding of the stories and the worlds of 'Americanah.'"

"Through 'Americanah,' Chimamanda brought the African female voice into mainstream consciousness in an unprecedented way," Gurira said. "It is intellectually incisive, indicting, yet full of humor, and riddled with humanity. She makes unheard voices familiar, universal and yet palpably specific. I am honored to bring her incredible novel to life on the screen. I'm thrilled to collaborate once again with Lupita who brings her astounding ability as a performer and producer shepherding this project, along with HBO MAX's unbridled enthusiasm to bring this groundbreaking narrative to the TV audience."

Nyong'o starred in "Eclipsed" on Broadway; Gurira was nominated for a Tony Award for writing it. Along with writing for the stage, Gurira starred in "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" on Broadway in 2009. The multi-hyphenates starred together in "Black Panther." Nyong'o won an Academy Award for her performance in "Twelve Years a Slave," while Gurira is best known as an actor for her time on "The Walking Dead."

Read the original story on Variety.





