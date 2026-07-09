ALMA'S WAY Series to Launch Musical Special Inspired by THE WIZARD OF OZ

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Alma's Way, the PBS KIDS series produced by Fred Rogers Productions in association with Pipeline Studios and created by Sonia Manzano, is taking viewers on a musical journey with Alma in Oz: The Musical!, a special episode inspired by The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The episode will debut on July 13.

After her younger brother Junior gets his tonsils removed and worries he may never roar like a dinosaur again, Alma comforts him with a story that unfolds as a music-filled journey through a magical, Bronx-inspired Oz. There, a girl trying to find her way home, a Juniorsaurus searching for his roar, an artist without inspiration, and a person who is the world's greatest everything except the world's greatest friend, set out to seek answers from the mysterious Rubber Band Wizard.

Structured as a fully realized musical, 'Alma in Oz' offers a kid-friendly entry point into musicals for young audiences and their families, featuring original songs. One sequence features bomba inspired choreography animated in Colombia and developed in collaboration with choreographer Luam Keflezgy.

The score also includes contributions from one of the show's composers, Puerto Rican musician Fabiola Méndez, along with the Alma's Way songwriting and composing team. The soundtrack, which features the new song, "You've Got It in You," will be released on July 10 and is available to pre-save here.

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