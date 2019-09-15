A&E's Original Documentary Series LIVE PD and LIVE RESCUE Return with New Episodes

A&E Network has set the weekend of Friday and Saturday, September 20 and 21, 9pm ET/PT for the season four premiere of the groundbreaking original documentary series, "Live PD." "Live Rescue" returns with a new host, Matt Iseman, and new episodes on Monday, September 23 at 9pm ET/PT. Both series are produced by MGM's Big Fish Entertainment.

"Live PD" is the #1 series on cable on Friday and Saturday nights*. Since its premiere in October 2016, "Live PD" has grown +148% in total viewers**, with a series high of 2.4 million total viewers on June 21, 2019. Over the course of 82 episodes during season three, the series was the #1 broadcast of the night on all of television 24 times.***

Hosted by Dan Abrams, with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean 'Sticks' Larkin, "Live PD" delivers an unprecedented look at policing in America in real time, as live cameras document the work of diverse departments from across the country and the communities they serve. "Live PD" returns with three new law enforcement agencies for the season four premiere, including the Tallahassee Police Department (FL) and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MT). Returning departments include, the Richland County Sheriff's Department (SC), the Lawrence Police Department (IN), the East Providence Police Department (RI), the Salinas Police Department (CA), and the Lafayette Police Department (LA).

Emmy(R) Award-winner Matt Iseman joins "Live Rescue" with impressive media and medical credentials. He is the host of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" and Universal Kids' "American Ninja Warrior Junior," and hosted the HISTORY specials, "Evel Live" and "Evel Live 2." Iseman is a licensed physician with a medical degree from the Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Colorado.

"Live Rescue" follows America's first responders as they bravely put their lives on the line answering emergency rescue calls across the country. The series returns with two new agencies, including the Tallahassee Fire Department (FL) and the San Bernardino County Fire Department (CA). Returning departments include the Mesa Fire and Rescue Department (AZ), the Paterson Fire Department (NJ), the St. Louis Fire Department (MO), the Hamilton County EMS (TN), and the Sacramento Fire Department (CA).

"Our viewers have been clamoring for the return of new episodes of 'Live PD' and 'Live Rescue,'" said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E. "We are pleased to bring back both series with new departments, and to welcome Matt Iseman to the A&E family."

Added Executive Producer and Big Fish President Dan Cesareo, "With both 'Live PD' and 'Live Rescue,' each new location and agency we follow gives us the opportunity to showcase more of the fabric of America - it's gratifying work that we get to experience through viewers' continued loyalty to these shows and we're committed to continuing to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience."

"Live PD" is produced for A&E by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company. Executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment are Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, John Zito and Kara Kurcz. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Sean Gottlieb, and Brad Abramson.

"Live Rescue" is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company, with Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, John Zito, and Jordana Starr serving as Executive Producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb are Executive Producers for A&E.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Live PD" and "Live Rescue."





