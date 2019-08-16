ADOLESCENCE Film Screening on Saturday, Featuring Music by John Driskell Hopkins

The Atlanta Underground Film Festival will be screening the new film, "ADOLESCENCE" on Saturday, August 17 at 4pm at the Synchronicity Theatre. The film, directed byAshley Avis, is about a teenager from an abusive household (Mickey River) who falls in love with a free-spirited runaway (India Eisley) that leads him into the fast-lane lifestyle of drugs and addiction which threatens to destroy him.



In the film, Zac Brown Band founding member John Driskell Hopkins plays the role of "Spider," a member of The Bloody Wolves of Venice - a band created for, and featured in, "ADOLESCENCE." The band plays original music created and sung by Hopkins. The Bloody Wolves of Venice comprises Hopkins along with bassist Greg Lee (Yacht Rock Revue), drummer Mike Rizzi (Sweet Tea Project/Tony Lewis of The Outfield/John Driskell Hopkins Band), guitarist Mark Dannells (Yacht Rock Revue) and guitarist Mick Murphy(My Ruin/Teenage Time Killers/Chevy Metal). While not featured on the recording, actorTommy Flanagan ("Sons of Anarchy") stars in the film as a member of The Bloody Wolves of Venice. The film also stars Elisabeth Röhm and Jere Burns.



Hopkins will be in attendance at the screening on Saturday, August 17.

Tickets are available here.



Earlier this year, Hopkins and The Bloody Wolves of Venice recorded and released a music video for the song "Baby", along with the release of The Revelation EP - a five-song EP. The music can downloaded wherever your music is available, including iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal and more. Watch the video below:





