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ADDIO AMORE: Jeanine De Bique & Terry Wey Perform 18th-Century Works

The program brings together vocal works from the eighteenth century.

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ADDIO AMORE: Jeanine De Bique & Terry Wey Perform 18th-Century Works

Soprano Jeanine De Bique and countertenor Terry Wey are set to perform a program of eighteenth-century vocal works titled ADDIO AMORE.

The program, recorded with the Kammerorchester Basel, explores the fragile threshold between love and loss in 18th-century opera.

Release Details

PTC5187558
Addio Amore

Physical Release Date (Standard CD): September 2026

Digital Release Date: 25 September 2026

Audio Resolutions: 96k/24 Stereo; 44,1k/16 Stereo

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