ABC's THE BACHELOR: THE WOMEN TELL ALL Airs Monday, March 2

"The Bachelor: The Women Tell All" - Peter's dramatic and emotional journey is about to come to an end. But first, he must come to grips with Madison turning away from the strong relationship they have developed until the fantasy suites. Will Madison even show up to the rose ceremony? And then it's a sensational and shocking "The Bachelor: The Women Tell All," MONDAY, MARCH 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.

Seventeen of the most unforgettable women from this season will return to confront Peter and each other. Dramatic feuds will be revived and Peter must face the scrutiny of the women he sent home, needing to defend his decisions from the questioning women. The woman sent home from the rose ceremony in Australia has an emotional return and shares her side of her powerful story.

Then, take a look at some hilarious bloopers from this season; a sneak peek at "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," the new Bachelor series about love and music; and a preview of one of the most unpredictable endings in franchise history on "The Bachelor."

Chris Harrison gets things started by asking the women, including Lexi and Sydney, to offer their reactions to Madison's emotional plea to Peter about who she is and what she needed from him. Then, looking back on the drama of this season, things heat up immediately when it comes to the ladies' opinions of Victoria P. and Alayah. Who was being real when it came to pursuing Peter? Mykenna and Tammy challenge one another in a controversial and intense confrontation.

Kelsey, who will forever be linked to "Champagne-gate," will relive that experience, her romance with the handsome pilot and her eventual heartbreak. Has she been able to get over Peter and move on? Bachelor Nation favorite Ashley I. makes a special appearance to champion the fight against "emotional shaming."

Finally, Peter must answer to the women he sent home. After a few join him in the hot seat, the rest of the bachelorettes attempt to get closure - and not in a shy way.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay returns to lead a discussion on an issue that has deeply affected THE BACHELOR family and internet users around the globe, by addressing the growing cyber-bullying trends and the effect they have on those being targeted.

And Peter and Chris Harrison drop in on Bachelor Nation to crash some amazing Bachelor viewing parties. For the first time, the party crashers also include the Bachelor's parents. What surprises do they have in store for Peter?

An exciting preview of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," which premieres Monday, April 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), also will be featured.



Finally, it is time to take a look at the big, two-part live season finale. Peter's final two women meet his family and then have one final date to make sure he knows how they feel about sharing a future with him. Will Peter find his soul mate and lasting happiness? Will he get engaged? No one knows for sure - not even Peter.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.





