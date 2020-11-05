ABC Audio Announces Exclusive Country Music Content for Affiliates Leading Up to THE 54TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS

Airing live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 11 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

ABC Audio is providing affiliates with a week's worth of COUNTRY MUSIC content, including exclusive interviews with top COUNTRY MUSIC stars, in the lead-up to "The 54th Annual CMA Awards," airing live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 11 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

In anticipation of Country Music's Biggest Night™, Stephen Hubbard, ABC News Radio's Nashville correspondent, sat down for exclusive preview interviews with COUNTRY MUSIC artists Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress and more. These interviews, as well as audio through ABC Audio's Air Power, digital text stories, and video and social content on ABC's Power Portal, will be shared with ABC Audio affiliates beginning this week. ABC Audio will also offer its "Front & Center Spotlight," a three-hour radio special hosted by CMA Awards nominee Jimmie Allen and CMA Awards nominee and previous winner Ashley McBryde. This special will be available to stations beginning Nov. 6 until the television broadcast on Nov. 11.

Next week, just before the CMA Awards begin, Hubbard is expected to have new pre-show interviews with over 25 of the biggest COUNTRY MUSIC superstars, including Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, and more. On Nov. 11, ABC Audio will offer affiliates content throughout the evening, including post-show exclusives to wrap up "The 54th Annual CMA Awards."

"The 54th Annual CMA Awards" will be hosted by COUNTRY MUSIC superstars and previous CMA Awards winners Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

