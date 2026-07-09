A SHOP FOR KILLERS Season 2 Official Trailer Arrives on Hulu

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The official Season 2 trailer for A SHOP FOR KILLERS has been posted to Hulu's YouTube channel, offering the first extended look at the new chapter of the Korean action thriller. The footage centers on Jian, played by Kim Hyejun, who returns after protecting what her uncle left behind, only to find herself once again drawn into a dangerous world of killers and high-stakes confrontations.

A SHOP FOR KILLERS is a Korean action thriller series that follows Jian as she becomes entangled in the lethal legacy of her uncle. The first season established the show's blend of close-quarters action and family-driven stakes, and the new trailer suggests Season 2 escalates both the personal danger and the scope of the conflict surrounding its central character.

The series streams on Hulu, and Season 2 is set to premiere July 22. The trailer positions the new season as a direct continuation of the first, with Jian navigating threats that follow her from the events of the previous installment.

Hulu has been active in releasing preview content across its slate in recent weeks, including trailers and clips for series such as RABBIT HOLE and RETURN TO FOX HOLLOW: NEW VICTIMS, DARKER SECRETS.