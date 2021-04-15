2ND CHANCE SAVES LIVES Coming to FOX Network This Spring

Today, 2nd Chance TV Shows and Production - an organization dedicated to lending a hand to those in need - has announced that Season One of the production company's namesake talk show will be debuting on the FOX Network in Spring 2021. THE TALK show, produced by Founder Paul Nutall and Co-Founder Tiffany Nutall, is part of the organization's larger mission of tell the stories of the under-privileged individuals deserving representation, with a mission to clear obstacles in the path toward health, success and fulfillment. 2nd Chance Save Lives offers down-and-out individuals an opportunity for another shot at life, while offering people in a position to help the chance to do so. THE TALK show will be hosted by the talent of Dawn Neufeld (former cast member on VH1's Football Wives and host of The Broadcast) & Jackie Christie (who is a producer and actress, known for BASKETBALL WIVES of LA). The official airing dates will be announced in the coming months.

Watch the official trailer below!

Each of the 12 episodes for Season One of 2nd Chance Saves Lives centers around a story from a roster of culturally diverse, deserving individuals who are facing some form of adversity in their lives, including those in need of organ transplants, stem cell therapy treatments, child and foster care services, disease prevention, prison reform, drug and rehab help, homelessness, serious legal troubles, disaster recovery, unemployment and financial assistance, and so much more. To defeat the feeling of surrender and isolation, the show gives exposure and assists in building relationships between people who need help and individuals across the country who want to offer support, by sharing the stories of overcoming hardships and transforming their quality of life.

"2nd Chance Saves Lives is a testament to the kindness of humanity as we aim to give individuals, who would otherwise solely rely on government assistance, a leg up," said 2nd Chance Saves Lives Founder, Paul Nutall. "We are helping people who have lost hope entirely, that believe they will never find the help they desperately need. Thank you to Fox Network for giving us the opportunity to literally change the course of their lives for the better."

"Our mission with 2nd Chance Saves Lives is to help others be victorious. Our organization and production team has worked to remove obstacles from so many individuals who are just looking for a break and a chance at happiness," said 2nd Chance Saves Lives Co-founder, Tiffany Nutall. "The greatest impact of this show is that we are able to help remove the obstacles in the way of that happiness. Times are tough and there are so many Americans out there looking to give their fellow man a helping hand - we're giving them the ability to do so."