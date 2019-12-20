20 Contestants Set to Compete on LEGO MASTERS on FOX

Let the brick-building begin! 20 men and women have been selected to showcase their expert LEGO® experience in the new competition series LEGO MASTERS, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Hosted by Will Arnett, the series will put these contestants - ranging from ages 23 to 65, and hailing from every part of the country and all walks of life - to the test. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges until the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO® trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS. Throughout the competition, Arnett, alongside expert judges, will encourage the builders and introduce incredible challenges, as one contestant pair is sent home each week, until the final duo is crowned LEGO MASTERS.

Meet THE 20 LEGO MASTERS Contestants:

BOONE & MARK

Age: 35 I 35

Home Towns: Troutdale, OR / Oregon City, OR

Occupations: Pre-K Teacher / HVAC Installer

Team Name: THE BEARDED BUILDERS

Strengths: Technical builds / Tall buildings and structures / Apocalyptic worlds

MEL & JERMAINE

Age: 39 I 37

Home Towns: Glen Burnie, MD / Bronx, NY

Occupations: Law Enforcement / Technical Cell Phone Consultant

Team Name: EAST COAST BRICKSTERS

Strengths: Great storytellers / Tall skyscraper buildings

KRYSTLE & AMIE

Age: 34 I 34

Home Towns: Dallas, TX / Dallas, TX

Occupations: Special Ed Teacher / Software Engineer

Team Name: THE UNICORNS

Strengths: Great storytelling / Character assembly / Recreation builds / Motor and gear functions

MANNY & NESTOR

Age: 35 I 65

Home Towns: Bethlehem, PA | Bethlehem, PA

Occupations: Barber / Retired Truck Driver

Team Name: FATHER & SON BFFS

Strengths: Organic builds / Technical motor builds / Storytelling / Mini-fig character development

TRAVIS & COREY

Age: 29 I 34

Home Towns: Irvington, NJ / Monmouth Junction, NJ

Occupations: Preschool Teacher / LEGO Engineering Instructor

Team Name: BROTHERS WHO BRICK

Strengths: Creativity & Ingenuity / Speed / Cityscape / Buildings / Color Contrast / Brotherly support

SAMUEL & JESSICA

Age: 44 I 29

Home Towns: Los Angeles, CA / Redding, CT

Occupations: Set Builder / Free Spirit/Caretaker

Team Name: THE ECCENTRICS

Strengths: Ingenuity / NPU / Creativity / Color / Details

FLYNN & RICHARD

Age: 52 I 52

Home Towns: Oakland, CA | Oakland, CA

Occupations: LEGO Engineering Teacher K-6 / Theatrical Lighting Designer/Sales

Team Name: MARRIED THESPIANS

Strengths: Artistic Look / Storytelling / Composition / EV3 builds with sensors and motors

JESSIE & KARA

Age: 47 I 49

Home Towns: Captain Cook, HI / Rogers, MO

Occupations: Office Manager for a Psychiatrist / Retail Manager, Landscape Company

Team Name: "THE HIGHER THE HAIR THE CLOSER TO GOD"

Strengths: Knowledge of a variety of LEGO bricks / Team Communication / Focus

TYLER & AMY

Age: 32 I 28

Home Towns: Brandon, FL / Brandon, FL

Occupations: Model Designer / Piano Teacher

Team Name: THE NEWLYWEDS

Strengths: Sculpting - capturing shape & movement / Resourcefulness / NPU / Storytelling / Organization

CHRISTIAN & AARON

Age: 23 I 24

Home Towns: Louisville, KY / Manchester, NH

Occupations: Army Sergeant / LEGO Educator

Team Name: CLARK KENT & SUPERMAN

Strengths: Vehicle builds / Large scale / Storytelling / Character Development / Complex shaping





