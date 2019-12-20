20 Contestants Set to Compete on LEGO MASTERS on FOX
Let the brick-building begin! 20 men and women have been selected to showcase their expert LEGO® experience in the new competition series LEGO MASTERS, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hosted by Will Arnett, the series will put these contestants - ranging from ages 23 to 65, and hailing from every part of the country and all walks of life - to the test. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges until the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO® trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS. Throughout the competition, Arnett, alongside expert judges, will encourage the builders and introduce incredible challenges, as one contestant pair is sent home each week, until the final duo is crowned LEGO MASTERS.
Meet THE 20 LEGO MASTERS Contestants:
BOONE & MARK
Age: 35 I 35
Home Towns: Troutdale, OR / Oregon City, OR
Occupations: Pre-K Teacher / HVAC Installer
Team Name: THE BEARDED BUILDERS
Strengths: Technical builds / Tall buildings and structures / Apocalyptic worlds
MEL & JERMAINE
Age: 39 I 37
Home Towns: Glen Burnie, MD / Bronx, NY
Occupations: Law Enforcement / Technical Cell Phone Consultant
Team Name: EAST COAST BRICKSTERS
Strengths: Great storytellers / Tall skyscraper buildings
KRYSTLE & AMIE
Age: 34 I 34
Home Towns: Dallas, TX / Dallas, TX
Occupations: Special Ed Teacher / Software Engineer
Team Name: THE UNICORNS
Strengths: Great storytelling / Character assembly / Recreation builds / Motor and gear functions
MANNY & NESTOR
Age: 35 I 65
Home Towns: Bethlehem, PA | Bethlehem, PA
Occupations: Barber / Retired Truck Driver
Team Name: FATHER & SON BFFS
Strengths: Organic builds / Technical motor builds / Storytelling / Mini-fig character development
TRAVIS & COREY
Age: 29 I 34
Home Towns: Irvington, NJ / Monmouth Junction, NJ
Occupations: Preschool Teacher / LEGO Engineering Instructor
Team Name: BROTHERS WHO BRICK
Strengths: Creativity & Ingenuity / Speed / Cityscape / Buildings / Color Contrast / Brotherly support
SAMUEL & JESSICA
Age: 44 I 29
Home Towns: Los Angeles, CA / Redding, CT
Occupations: Set Builder / Free Spirit/Caretaker
Team Name: THE ECCENTRICS
Strengths: Ingenuity / NPU / Creativity / Color / Details
FLYNN & RICHARD
Age: 52 I 52
Home Towns: Oakland, CA | Oakland, CA
Occupations: LEGO Engineering Teacher K-6 / Theatrical Lighting Designer/Sales
Team Name: MARRIED THESPIANS
Strengths: Artistic Look / Storytelling / Composition / EV3 builds with sensors and motors
JESSIE & KARA
Age: 47 I 49
Home Towns: Captain Cook, HI / Rogers, MO
Occupations: Office Manager for a Psychiatrist / Retail Manager, Landscape Company
Team Name: "THE HIGHER THE HAIR THE CLOSER TO GOD"
Strengths: Knowledge of a variety of LEGO bricks / Team Communication / Focus
TYLER & AMY
Age: 32 I 28
Home Towns: Brandon, FL / Brandon, FL
Occupations: Model Designer / Piano Teacher
Team Name: THE NEWLYWEDS
Strengths: Sculpting - capturing shape & movement / Resourcefulness / NPU / Storytelling / Organization
CHRISTIAN & AARON
Age: 23 I 24
Home Towns: Louisville, KY / Manchester, NH
Occupations: Army Sergeant / LEGO Educator
Team Name: CLARK KENT & SUPERMAN
Strengths: Vehicle builds / Large scale / Storytelling / Character Development / Complex shaping