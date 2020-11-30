16 Top RuPauls' Drag Race Artists Announce Marathon NYE Global Livestream

What are you doing New Years Eve? Producer Entertainment Group, the management and creative company behind the world's biggest drag queens and LGBTQ artists, is inviting you to join us for a massive global live stream counting down the end of this wild year. PEG Presents New Years Queens: Goodbye 2020! will take place on streaming concert venue Sessions Live. Information and tickets available here: https://sessionslive.com/NewYearsQueens

"We are excited to be partnering with Sessions and getting so many of our artists together for an unforgettable New Years Eve party!" said David Charpentier, Founder and Talent Manager, Producer Entertainment Group. "We are thrilled to be the exclusive host for The Marathon New Year's Eve Livestream," said Sessions co-Founder Tim Westergren. "This promises to be the most interactive, most global and certainly the most colorful party across every continent and every time zone to ring in the new year. Audiences everywhere will have the opportunity to enjoy and engage with a talented lineup of drag artists from around the world."

Said Trixie Mattel: "Let's basically celebrate the end of 2020. I will be wearing a nice dress and trying to put blush on Bob."

Said Alaska: "I am honored to have the chance to ring in the new year, not once, but multiple times. Bob the Drag Queen and I shall be hosting the festivities, and I look forward to counting down with glee as each time zone bids adieu to the garbage pile that has been 2020. May 2021 bring us peace, unity and restaurants that are indoors."

Miz Cracker added: "The only thing better than hosting a New Years Eve party to end this wild year is hosting with Peppermint, an icon who has shaped my drag since day one. Not to give anything away, but we're already scheming to make this an unforgettable evening!"

Peppermint continued: "2020 has been a rough year to say the least, especially considering many performers and drag entertainers all over the world have been out of work. it's an honor to host this event with such remarkable talent. I find it poetic that we are all able to finally turn the page on 2020 a we count down together for this fabulous New Year's extravaganza."

Divina De Campo added: "Wave goodbye 2020 you absolute stinker and hello 2021 you dreamboat of loveliness with me, the DDC."

The Live Broadcast will stream at the following times across the world:

3:00pm (31Dec) - 2:00am (01Jan) Pacific

6:00pm (31Dec) - 5:00am (01Jan) Eastern

11:00pm (31Dec) - 10:00am (01Jan) GMT (London)

10:00am (01Jan) - 9:00pm (01Jan) Sydney

Hosted by:

Miz Cracker & Peppermint (New York City)

Alaska & Bob The Drag Queen (Los Angeles)

Trixie Mattel & Katya (Los Angeles)

Performances & Shows by:

BeBe Zahara Benet (Minneapolis MN)

BenDeLaCreme (Seattle WA)

Boulet Brothers (Los Angeles CA)

Divina De Campo (Manchester UK)

Ginger Minj (Orlando FL)

Jinkx Monsoon (Portland OR)

Jujubee (Boston MA)

Manila Luzon (Los Angeles CA)

Sharon Needles (Pittsburgh PA)

Trinity The Tuck (Orlando FL) Tickets for this star-studded virtual New Years Eve event start at only $39, with VIP packages also available which will offer an opportunity to interact with the queens during the broadcast.

*Note: Full show descriptions on ticket page. Lineup and schedule subject to change.

