15-Year-Old Autistic Singer Stuns Audience on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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A clip from THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW features a 15-year-old autistic singer delivering a performance that left the studio audience and host Jennifer Hudson visibly stunned. The footage, posted to the show's YouTube channel, centers on the young performer's vocal ability, which drew a strong reaction from those in the room.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is a nationally syndicated, one-hour daytime talk program hosted by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. The show has built a reputation for spotlighting musical talent across a range of backgrounds and experience levels, from established recording artists to emerging performers.

The program has been renewed for a fifth season, running through the 2026-2027 broadcast year, by Fox Television Stations. Episodes from season four are also available to stream for free on Tubi, the ad-supported streaming service from Fox, the day after they air on linear television.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW has featured a steady stream of vocal and musical moments in its current season. Recent clips have included singer EJAE demonstrating her vocal range to Hudson's visible amazement, and John Legend, Wayne Brady, and Billy Porter competing in a riff-off challenge before a studio audience.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles John Legend, Wayne Brady & Billy Porter Face Off in Riff-Off Challenge on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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