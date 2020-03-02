Grace Gummer & Molly Griggs Join DR. DEATH on Peacock

Deadline reports that Grace Gummer and Molly Griggs will star on Peacock's upcoming limited series "Dr. Death."

Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater are also starring.

Dr. Death, based on the podcast of the same name, explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. It tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater), set out to stop him.

Gummer plays Kim Morgan, a highly capable, hard-charging registered nurse who is drawn into Duntsch's (Dornan) web - both professionally and personally - by his apparent talent and ambition.

Griggs plays as Wendy Young, Duntsch's girlfriend, the mother of his children and the last remaining moral beacon for the man who would become "Dr. Death."

Gummer starred recently on "Mr. Robot," while Griggs has credits on "Succession," "Prodigal Son," and "Servant."

Read the original story on Deadline.





