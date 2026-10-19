Wexford Festival Opera Unveils 2027 Programme Celebrating Women

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Artistic Director Rosetta Cucchi revealed the programme for Wexford Festival Opera 2027, which will run from Thursday 14 October to Saturday 30 October. Wexford Festival Opera has earned an international reputation for rediscovering neglected operatic works while launching the careers of many of opera's leading stars. This year's offerings celebrate the courage and tenacity of women - both the female protagonists in the operas themselves, and the female creatives behind the scenes.

Main Stage Operas

Anna di Resburgo (1835) Carolina Uccelli (1801-1858)

Tajemství (The Secret) (1878) Bedřich Smetana (1824-1884)

Déjanire (1911) Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

Casting for all three main stage operas is underway. Building on the exceptional work of the Wexford Factory over the last seven years in nurturing the next generation of opera singers, the three leading female roles will all be performed by Wexford Factory alumni.

Anna di Resburgo (1835) Carolina Uccelli (1801-1858) | 14, 19, 22, 27, 30 October, 2027

Libretto by Gaetano Rossi, revised by the composer

The daughter of minor Florentine aristocracy, Carolina Uccelli began composing early and had already written two operas before her 25th birthday - a remarkable achievement for anyone, let alone a woman in an era that scorned and thwarted women composers. Regrettably, Uccelli could not sustain a career in composition, and her second opera, Anna di Resburgo, first performed in Naples, fell into obscurity for nearly two centuries. Now, audiences have the opportunity to discover an early work by a composer who deserved more recognition. The second act in particular, says Rosetta Cucchi, is a musical masterpiece.

The opera will be performed in its original Italian.

Creative Team includes Sieva Borzak (Conductor), Rodula Gaitanou (Stage Director), and Cordelia Chisholm (Set & Costume Designer)

Tajemství (The Secret) (1878) Bedřich Smetana (1824-1884) | 15, 20, 23, 28 October, 2027

Libretto by Eliška Krásnohorská

The story for Tajemství (The Secret) - which centres on a long-standing feud between two prominent families, a forbidden romance and a quest for hidden treasure - came from Smetana's frequent collaborator, the Czech feminist author Eliška Krásnohorská, who wrote libretti for four of Smetana's operas. Director Polly Graham's new production moves the action to the present day.

The opera will be performed in its original Czech.

Creative Team includes Sasha Scolnik Brower (Conductor), Polly Graham (Stage Director), and Anisha Fields (Set & Costume Designer)

Déjanire (1911) Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) | 16, 21, 24, 29 October, 2027

Libretto by Louis Gallet and the composer, adapted from Sophocles' The Trachiniae

A classic drama of mythic proportions, Saint-Saëns' Déjanire combines passion, jealousy and tragic consequences. The title character Déjanire is an epic heroine desperate to win back her husband Hercule's affections at any cost. WFO's 2027 production brings back conductor / director George Petrou and set & Costume Designer Georgina Germanou from Wexford's 2025 production of Handel's Deidamia.

The opera will be performed in its original French.

Creative Team includes George Petrou (Conductor, Stage Director), and Georgina Germanou (Set & Costume Designer)

Maria Callas Mon Amour Concert | Sunday 17 October, 2027

Celine Byrne

RTÉ Concert Orchestra

Closing out the opening weekend of the 2027 Festival and marking 50 years since her death is the Maria Callas Mon Amour Concert. Irish soprano Celine Byrne, described by Opera magazine as a performer of 'fine lyrical quality and a touching actor,' performs some of Callas's defining arias with orchestra in this one-night-only gala celebration with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Pocket Operas Triple Bill

One of the Festival's most beloved and inclusive initiatives, Pocket Operas are hour-long productions, with performances scheduled between 11:00am and 3:00pm, offering an affordable and welcoming introduction to opera for audiences of all ages.

In 2027, Rosetta Cucchi reimagines the Pocket Opera format, offering up a triple bill of mini operas presented together in succession, accompanied by a small instrumental ensemble.

A Hand of Bridge (1959) Samuel Barber (1910-1981)

Libretto by Gian Carlo Menotti

Lasting just nine minutes, A Hand of Bridge is possibly the shortest opera that is regularly performed, proving that opera's larger-than-life emotions and conflicts do not need to unfold over several hours. Two unhappily married couples play a hand of bridge, during which each player sings an arietta professing their inner desires and anxieties.

The Telephone (1947) Gian Carlo Menotti (1911-2007)

Libretto by Gian Carlo Menotti

Ben visits his girlfriend Lucy at her apartment intending to propose to her before he leaves on a trip, but she is continually distracted by telephone calls. Growing increasingly desperate, Ben finally makes one last-ditch effort to connect with his beloved. Menotti's brilliantly witty and concise opera has become a favourite with audiences. Its exploration of our obsession with technology resonates even more today, now that we can bring our phones with us wherever we go!

Gallantry (1958) Douglas Moore (1893-1969)

Libretto by Arnold Sundgaard

Bringing the Pocket Opera triptych to a close is Gallantry, a favourite with US audiences since its premiere. The farcical opera follows the format of a daytime soap opera set in a hospital operating room, where the surgeon has fallen in love with the anaesthetist, who in turn loves the patient on the table. No soap opera would be complete without commercial breaks - these, too, are sung by the opera's cast.

Director: Pat Whelan

Conductor: Carmen Santoro

Factory Opera & Community Opera

Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, 1786

Libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte

Creative team includes Karen Ní Bhroin (Conductor) and Rosetta Cucchi (Director)

For the first time, two popular Wexford Festival Opera initiatives - the Factory Opera and the Community Opera - are merging into one unforgettable production. The first of the trilogy of iconic operas created by Mozart and Da Ponte, The Marriage of Figaro takes place over just one madcap day. Women are the emotional and strategic heart of the story: the female characters consistently outwit the men, staying several steps ahead throughout. Conducted by Karen Ní Bhroin, from Ferns in Co Wexford, who last year became the first Irish woman on the podium of the Royal Albert Hall in London, the most visible conducting podium in the world.

First introduced in 2023, the Community Opera invites members of the Wexford community to become active participants on stage.

Wexford Festival Opera established the Wexford Factory in 2020. It offers professional and financial support to young singers, pianists and stage managers in the early stage of their careers. Entering its 8th year in 2027, Factory participants embark on a two-year journey, which sees them take part in a professional development academy in Wexford each September. As well as performing in the Festival, they have a chance to take part in an international exchange. The 2027 Festival will also see the introduction of a new collaboration with Opera Rara, London.

Concerts, Recitals, Lectures & Other Events

As in previous years, WFO's programme of operatic works will be complemented by a full programme of concerts, recitals, lectures and other events, which in 2027 will include:

Lunchtime Recitals

The lunchtime recitals in St Iberius Church and the O'Reilly Theatre are performed by leading cast members from the operas. The experience of hearing these wonderful singers in a more intimate setting is enjoyed by devoted opera enthusiasts and local music lovers.

The Gala Concert

One of the most popular events each year for local and visiting audiences, the Gala Concert is a fun journey through much-loved opera repertoire and songs, featuring singers from the 2027 main stage operas.

Pop-up Events

Central to the Festival's community engagement programme, the hugely popular pop-up performances transform unexpected locations - from cafés and hotels, to bars and shops - into intimate opera stages, offering free live opera performances to anyone who is passing.

There will also be a late-night opera event and the annual Dr Tom Walsh lecture, which honours the Festival's founder.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 07 Hrs 57 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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