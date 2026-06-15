Tsinandali Festival Reveals Lineup for 2026 Edition in Georgia's Wine Country

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The Tsinandali Festival will return to Georgia's historic Tsinandali Estate from September 3-13, 2026, for its eighth edition, presenting an international lineup of artists, conductors and orchestras in the heart of the country's renowned wine region.

Set among the gardens, vineyards and historic architecture of the Tsinandali Estate, the festival's centerpiece remains the Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra, which brings together young musicians from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Through a four-week residential training program, participants work alongside leading conductors, coaches and soloists before culminating in four major festival performances.

The orchestra will open the festival on September 3 under the baton of Music Director Gianandrea Noseda, joined by violinist Lisa Batiashvili for Karol Szymanowski's Violin Concerto No. 1 and Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade. Noseda returns on September 6 with violinist Pinchas Zukerman for Beethoven's Violin Concerto and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition in Ravel's orchestration. On September 9, conductor Rafael Payare leads Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," featuring soprano Chen Reiss and mezzo-soprano Okka von der Damerau. The festival concludes September 13 with conductor Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider and pianist Davit Khrikuli performing Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 alongside works by Richard Strauss and Maurice Ravel.

The 2026 festival will also feature performances by Sergei Babayan, Marc-André Hamelin, Alexander Malofeev, Ilya Gringolts, Raphaël Feuillâtre, Sayaka Shoji, Anita Rachvelishvili, Kian Soltani and Pinchas Zukerman, among many others. Programs throughout the festival will span orchestral masterworks, chamber music, solo recitals and special events.

Additional highlights include a performance by the Sukhishvili National Ballet of Georgia, a concert presented by the Lisa Batiashvili Foundation and a staged presentation of La Tragédie de Carmen, Peter Brook's adaptation of Bizet's classic opera. Chamber music programs will feature works by Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, Franck, Debussy, Stravinsky, Weinberg, Schumann and many other composers.

Festival founders and artistic directors Martin Engstroem and Avi Shoshani said: "We are very grateful to the wonderful roster of musicians who have agreed to join us to celebrate the power and beauty of music in the uniquely picturesque setting of the Tsinandali Estate. To be able to present four concerts with our incredible Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra and world-class soloists and great conductors means everything to us and the visionary George Ramishvili and his team."

George Ramishvili, Chairman and Founder of the Tsinandali Festival and Chairman of Silk Road Group, emphasized the festival's role as a platform for cultural exchange and international dialogue, continuing the legacy of Prince Alexander Chavchavadze, the 19th-century owner of the estate.

The festival takes place at the restored Tsinandali Estate, one of Georgia's most visited cultural attractions. The site includes a 1,200-seat open-air amphitheater with a retractable roof and a 600-seat chamber music hall built specifically for festival performances.

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