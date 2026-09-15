The Opéra De Montréal to Pay Tribute To Michel Beaulac, Outgoing Artistic Director With TURANDOT

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On the occasion of Turandot, Michel Beaulac’s final major production as active Artistic Director of the Opéra de Montréal, the company pays tribute to a man whose nearly four decades of dedication have helped shape its artistic identity and firmly anchor Québec’s lyrical creation at its heart.

Michel Beaulac joined the Opéra de Montréal in 1989 as part of the communications team and went on to hold several roles before becoming artistic director in 2007. As a scenographer, designer, artistic administrator and, eventually, artistic director, he has guided the company’s evolution with a vision deeply rooted in Montréal culture, the development of local artists and the opening of the repertoire to contemporary sensibilities.

Under his direction, the Opéra de Montréal established itself as a bold opera company, recognized for its ability to bring the great works of the repertoire into dialogue with new works, Quebec and Canadian voices, and stories that resonate with our time. Michel Beaulac thus helped “Montréalize” opera, making the company’s stage a place of creation, identity and artistic pride.

His tenure was notably marked by Quebec and Canadian premieres, the presentation of major contemporary works and the creation of productions that have become emblematic for the Opéra de Montréal, including Les Feluettes, Another Brick in the Wall – The Opera, La Beauté du monde, La Reine-garçon and Clown(s). These works have strengthened the company’s artistic signature while contributing to the visibility of local composers, librettists, stage directors, singers and creators.

The presentation of Turandot brings this chapter to a close with a work that is both monumental and renewed. Transposed to the 20th century and featuring a new ending commissioned from Chinese-American composer Christopher Tin, this production is in keeping with Michel Beaulac’s work: presenting the great works of the repertoire through a current, demanding and accessible lens, while building bridges between tradition, innovation and new generations of audiences.

Appointed to the Order of Canada in 2022 for his contribution to the development of opera in Montréal and across the country, recipient of Opera Canada’s Rubies Award in 2024 and inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Association des Anciens du Collège Mont-Saint-Louis in 2025, Michel Beaulac has made an exceptional contribution to the reach of the lyric arts in Canada and internationally.

As he retires, the Opéra de Montréal salutes a remarkable career, but above all a vision that will continue to live within the company: that of a living, rooted and audacious opera, deeply turned toward local artists.

Turandot will be presented in September at the Opéra de Montréal. The October 4 performance will mark Michel Beaulac’s final moment as the company’s artistic director.

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