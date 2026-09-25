Teatro Regio Torino Will Open Season in October

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Teatro Regio Torino will open its 2026-27 opera and ballet season with new productions of Pietro Mascagni’s “Cavalleria rusticana” and Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” as part of the Verismo Festival. The double bill will begin performances Oct. 15 at Teatro Regio in Turin, Italy, with additional performances scheduled through Nov. 21. The festival will continue with productions of Leoncavallo’s “La bohème” and Mascagni’s “Iris,” bringing four operas by the two composers to the theater during the opening weeks of the season.

“Cavalleria rusticana,” a one-act opera with music by Mascagni and a libretto by Giovanni Targioni-Tozzetti and Guido Menasci based on Giovanni Verga’s short story, follows Santuzza as she confronts Turiddu after discovering his relationship with Lola. The production is directed by Daniele Menghini, with sets by Davide Signorini, costumes by Nika Campisi, choreography by Marco Caudera, lighting by Gianni Bertoli and dramaturgy by Michele Panella. Andrea Battistoni will conduct the Teatro Regio Orchestra, Chorus and Children’s Chorus.

The “Cavalleria rusticana” cast includes Ekaterina Semenchuk and Maria Teresa Leva as Santuzza; SeokJong Baek, Amadi Lagha and Angelo Villari as Turiddu; Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar and Simone Piazzola as Alfio; Elena Zilio and Agostina Smimmero as Lucia; and Veta Pilipenko as Lola. Semenchuk will perform the Oct. 15, 24 and 30 and Nov. 7 and 21 performances, while Leva will appear Oct. 18 and 22 and Nov. 14.

“Pagliacci,” a prologue and two-act opera by Leoncavallo, centers on Canio, the leader of a traveling troupe of performers, and his wife Nedda. The opera moves between the performers’ real lives and the play they stage, ultimately blurring the distinction between the two. The new production is directed by Francesco Micheli, with sets by Signorini, costumes by Giada Masi, choreography by Matteo Ceccarelli, lighting by Bertoli and dramaturgy by Panella.

The “Pagliacci” cast includes Carolina López Moreno and Maria Teresa Leva as Nedda; Martin Muehle, Carlo Ventre and Gregory Kunde as Canio; Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar and Fabián Veloz as Tonio; Matteo Mezzaro and Matteo Falcier as Peppe; and Joshua Hopkins and Rodion Pogossov as Silvio. Muehle will perform Oct. 15, 24 and 30 and Nov. 7, Ventre will perform Oct. 18 and 22 and Nov. 14, and Kunde will perform the Nov. 21 performance.

The double bill will be presented Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., Oct. 18 at 3 p.m., Oct. 22 at 8 p.m., Oct. 24 at 3 p.m., Oct. 30 at 8 p.m., Nov. 7 at 8 p.m., Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. Young Previews of both operas are scheduled for Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., with advance tickets for the Young Preview priced at €10 for eligible audiences under 30.

The productions are part of Teatro Regio’s larger Verismo Festival, which will run through Nov. 22 and feature 22 performances across four operas. Battistoni will conduct all four productions, while Menghini will direct the Mascagni operas and Micheli will direct the Leoncavallo works. The festival is designed around the work of Mascagni and Leoncavallo and their contributions to the Italian verismo tradition.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 12 Hrs 35 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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