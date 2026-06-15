Photos: MRS T Opera About Margaret Thatcher Makes London Debut at Kings Place

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On Friday 12 June, an exclusive showcase of 'Mrs T' was presented to a sold-out Hall Two at Kings Place, London. The eagerly awaited stage work by Joseph Phibbs and Dominic Sandbrook offered a first look at key scenes from Act One of the first opera to explore Margaret Thatcher's years in office, plus Q&A moderated by Marina Hyde. Check out photos below!

Presented as a semi-staged concert performance, the evening featured 45 minutes of music with minimal set and costume, followed by a Q&A with members of the creative team. Mezzo-soprano Lucy Schaufer performed the title role under the direction of Lucy Bradley, alongside a distinguished cast portraying figures from one of the most turbulent periods in modern British history. Set against the political and social upheavals of the 1980s, Mrs T examines defining moments of Thatcher's premiership, including the Falklands War, the Cold War, and growing tensions over Europe that would later shape Brexit-era debate. These growing fractures, both political and personal, provide the dramatic impetus for a bold new work that transforms a political icon into a complex and deeply human figure.

This is a story Britain has long struggled to confront. Now is the moment to tell it, with the depth, artistry, wit, and seriousness it deserves. Stay tuned for further details of the next phase of 'Mrs T'. https://theironladysings.com/

Photo Credit: Robin Clewley

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