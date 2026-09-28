TOSCA to Open Calgary Opera Season at Southern Alberta Jubilee
The opera opens Calgary Opera's season with a production exploring themes of passion, betrayal, and political intrigue.
How far would you go to save the person you love? Calgary Opera launches its 2026/27 season with Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca - a political thriller where passion collides with tyranny, and every decision carries life-or-death consequences, from October 16 - 24, 2026 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
“Tosca asks what remains when every illusion falls away,” says stage director Joshua Borths. “It’s a story where beauty exists alongside brutality, and love is tested against power at every turn. What makes this opera timeless is that, despite all of its darkness, Puccini leaves us believing that art, love, and hope are stronger than fear - even if it costs everything we have.”
From the first notes, Tosca unfolds with the momentum of a thriller, drawing audiences into mounting suspense, extraordinary voices, and Puccini’s intensely emotional score. Set over just eighteen tension-filled hours in Rome in June 1800, the story follows celebrated opera singer Floria Tosca as she is forced into an impossible choice after her lover, painter and political idealist Mario Cavaradossi, is arrested and tortured by the ruthless Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia. Driven by obsession rather than justice, Scarpia manipulates Tosca in a chilling abuse of power, although Tosca refuses to surrender without a fight.
With timeless themes of love, political oppression, freedom of expression, and personal courage, Tosca remains as relevant today as when it first premiered. Puccini’s cinematic score includes some of opera’s most iconic music, including Tosca’s heart-wrenching aria, “Vissi d’arte” (“I Have Lived for Art”), one of the most celebrated and memorable soprano arias.
“This is one of the most emotionally gripping operas ever written,” says Jonathan Brandani, Calgary Opera’s Artistic Director and Conductor of this production. “Puccini masterfully blends romance, suspense, and breathtaking music into a story that keeps audiences captivated from beginning to end, where every moment is emotionally charged. The lush orchestral writing and breathtaking melodies will take the listeners by hand into an unparalleled emotional journey which will leave them inspired and craving more.”
Making their Canadian and Calgary Opera debuts, soprano Maria Natale and tenor David Esteban lead the cast as Floria Tosca and Mario Cavaradossi, bringing vocal power and emotional intensity to the opera’s central love story.
CAST
Floria Tosca - Maria Natale
Mario Cavaradossi - David Esteban
Baron Scarpia - Boaz Daniel
Spoletta - Matthew Bermudez
Cesare Angelotti - Gabriel Sanchez-Ortega
Sacristan - Dion Mazerolle
Sciarrone & Jailer - George Theodorakopoulos
ARTISTIC TEAM
Conductor: Jonathan Brandani
Stage Director: Joshua Borths
Scenic Designer: Steven C. Kemp
Lighting Designer: Jason Hand
Costume Designer: Howard Tsvi Kaplan
Fight Director: John Knight
Chorus Director: Mark Morash
Stage Manager: Ken James Stewart
Assistant Stage Managers: Kate Pallesen, Jennifer Yeung
Music: Giacomo Puccini
Words: Luigi Illica & Giuseppe Giacosa
Featuring Calgary Opera Chorus, Cantaré Children’s Choir, and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Runtime is 2 hours, 25 minutes (including one 25-minute intermission); Sung in Italian with English captions.
Scenery designed by Steven C. Kemp for Des Moines Metro Opera
Costumes owned by Cincinnati Opera, Detroit Opera, and l’Opéra de Montréal; designed by Robert Perdziola
MORE INFORMATION & TICKETS
Friday October 16, 2026 - 7:30 PM (Opening Night)
Sunday, October 18, 2026 – 2:00 PM (Matinee)
Saturday, October 24, 2026 – 7:30 PM
Opera Talk: Offered one hour prior to each performance in the First Floor Balcony Lobby. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CalgaryOpera.com or call Calgary Opera Audience Services at 403-262-7286. Tickets are 50% off for ages 18 & under.
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