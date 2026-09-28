TOSCA to Open Calgary Opera Season at Southern Alberta Jubilee

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

How far would you go to save the person you love? Calgary Opera launches its 2026/27 season with Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca - a political thriller where passion collides with tyranny, and every decision carries life-or-death consequences, from October 16 - 24, 2026 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

“Tosca asks what remains when every illusion falls away,” says stage director Joshua Borths. “It’s a story where beauty exists alongside brutality, and love is tested against power at every turn. What makes this opera timeless is that, despite all of its darkness, Puccini leaves us believing that art, love, and hope are stronger than fear - even if it costs everything we have.”

From the first notes, Tosca unfolds with the momentum of a thriller, drawing audiences into mounting suspense, extraordinary voices, and Puccini’s intensely emotional score. Set over just eighteen tension-filled hours in Rome in June 1800, the story follows celebrated opera singer Floria Tosca as she is forced into an impossible choice after her lover, painter and political idealist Mario Cavaradossi, is arrested and tortured by the ruthless Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia. Driven by obsession rather than justice, Scarpia manipulates Tosca in a chilling abuse of power, although Tosca refuses to surrender without a fight.

With timeless themes of love, political oppression, freedom of expression, and personal courage, Tosca remains as relevant today as when it first premiered. Puccini’s cinematic score includes some of opera’s most iconic music, including Tosca’s heart-wrenching aria, “Vissi d’arte” (“I Have Lived for Art”), one of the most celebrated and memorable soprano arias.

“This is one of the most emotionally gripping operas ever written,” says Jonathan Brandani, Calgary Opera’s Artistic Director and Conductor of this production. “Puccini masterfully blends romance, suspense, and breathtaking music into a story that keeps audiences captivated from beginning to end, where every moment is emotionally charged. The lush orchestral writing and breathtaking melodies will take the listeners by hand into an unparalleled emotional journey which will leave them inspired and craving more.”

Making their Canadian and Calgary Opera debuts, soprano Maria Natale and tenor David Esteban lead the cast as Floria Tosca and Mario Cavaradossi, bringing vocal power and emotional intensity to the opera’s central love story.

CAST

Floria Tosca - Maria Natale

Mario Cavaradossi - David Esteban

Baron Scarpia - Boaz Daniel

Spoletta - Matthew Bermudez

Cesare Angelotti - Gabriel Sanchez-Ortega

Sacristan - Dion Mazerolle

Sciarrone & Jailer - George Theodorakopoulos

ARTISTIC TEAM

Conductor: Jonathan Brandani

Stage Director: Joshua Borths

Scenic Designer: Steven C. Kemp

Lighting Designer: Jason Hand

Costume Designer: Howard Tsvi Kaplan

Fight Director: John Knight

Chorus Director: Mark Morash

Stage Manager: Ken James Stewart

Assistant Stage Managers: Kate Pallesen, Jennifer Yeung

Music: Giacomo Puccini

Words: Luigi Illica & Giuseppe Giacosa

Featuring Calgary Opera Chorus, Cantaré Children’s Choir, and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Runtime is 2 hours, 25 minutes (including one 25-minute intermission); Sung in Italian with English captions.

Scenery designed by Steven C. Kemp for Des Moines Metro Opera

Costumes owned by Cincinnati Opera, Detroit Opera, and l’Opéra de Montréal; designed by Robert Perdziola

MORE INFORMATION & TICKETS

Friday October 16, 2026 - 7:30 PM (Opening Night)

Sunday, October 18, 2026 – 2:00 PM (Matinee)

Saturday, October 24, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Opera Talk: Offered one hour prior to each performance in the First Floor Balcony Lobby. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CalgaryOpera.com or call Calgary Opera Audience Services at 403-262-7286. Tickets are 50% off for ages 18 & under.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 05 Hrs 26 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Opera News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming