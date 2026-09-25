THE MAGIC FLUTE Will Come to The Israeli Opera in October

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The Israeli Opera will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” beginning Oct. 16 at the Shlomo Lahat Opera House in Tel Aviv, continuing through Oct. 29. The production, based on the Oper Dortmund staging, will be performed in German with Hebrew and English subtitles.

“The Magic Flute” follows Prince Tamino as he joins forces with the bird-catcher Papageno on a quest to rescue Princess Pamina. Their journey leads them through a series of challenges involving Pamina’s mother, the Queen of the Night, and Sarastro, the high priest whose role in the story differs from the Queen’s account. Mozart’s opera combines the central love story with the comic character of Papageno and the Queen of the Night’s famous aria.

The production is directed by Nikolaus Habjan, with revival direction by David Kim and Gadi Schechter. Jakob Brossmann, Hannah Rosa Oellinger and Manfred Rainer are the set designers, with Denise Heschl designing the costumes. Lighting is by Adi Shimroni. The production also features puppet design and construction by Habjan.

Dan Ettinger and Rotem Nir will conduct the performances, with Nir conducting the Oct. 26 and 29 performances. The cast includes Alla Vasilevitsky and Yael Levita as Pamina; George Virban and David Kerber as Tamino; and Oded Reich and Jakob Schad as Papageno. Hila Fahima and Nofar Yacobi will alternate as the Queen of the Night, while Shaked Strul and Rania Ateek will perform as Papagena.

Additional cast members include Marie Webb and Shlomit Leah Kovalski as the First Lady; Anat Czarny and Daniela Skorka as the Second Lady; Shay Bloch and Rachel Frenkel as the Third Lady; Anthony Webb and Adi Ezra as Monostatos, the Second Priest and First Man in Armor; Sava Vemić as Sarastro; and Yoav Ayalon and Pnini Leon Grubner as the Speaker. The production also features Yair Polishook and Daniel Miller as the First Priest and Second Man in Armor.

The Israeli Opera Chorus and the Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion will also take part in the production, with Itay Berckovitch serving as chorus conductor.

Performances are scheduled for Oct. 16 at 1 p.m., Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 19 and 20 at 8 p.m., Oct. 21 at 6 p.m., Oct. 23 at 1 p.m., Oct. 24 at 8 p.m., Oct. 25 at 6 p.m., Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. The Oct. 16 performance is the opening performance, while Oct. 18 is designated as the gala night.

Tickets are available through the Israeli Opera, with individual performance ticket purchases offered on the company's official event page. The opera house is located at 19 Shaul Hamelech Blvd. in Tel Aviv

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