Staatsoper Unter den Linden Will Perform LA CALISTO
Performances will run 8-21 November.
Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin will present Francesco Cavalli's baroque opera “La Calisto” beginning Nov. 8 as part of its Barocktage 2026 festival. The production will be directed by Stefan Herheim, with Christina Pluhar leading the ensemble L'Arpeggiata.
The opera will premiere Sunday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. Performances will take place at Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin.
Cavalli composed “La Calisto” in 1651, setting a libretto by Giovanni Faustini. The work follows a series of interconnected stories involving gods, humans and other mythical beings, with love and desire driving the characters' decisions. The opera combines serious and comic elements within a complex narrative inspired by classical mythology.
Herheim's production uses a science fiction-inspired baroque aesthetic to present the opera's shifting settings and characters. Pluhar will lead L'Arpeggiata, her ensemble specializing in historically informed performances of early music, alongside the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin.
The cast features Vera-Lotte Boecker as Calisto, Milan Siljanov as Giove, Renato Dolcini as Il Destino and Mercurio, Giuseppina Bridelli as Giunone and Eternità, Arnaud Gluck as Endimione and the Furies, Luciana Mancini as Diana, Marcel Beekman as La Natura and Linfea, Jake Arditti as Satirino and the Furies, David Tricou as Pane, and João Fernandes as Silvano.
The creative team includes set designer Silke Bauer, Costume Designer Yashi, lighting designer Karl Wiedemann, video designer Roman Hagenbrock and choreographer Beate Vollack. Kai Weßler and Detlef Giese are the dramaturgs.
The opera will be performed in Italian with German and English surtitles and is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older. An introductory talk will take place 45 minutes before each performance in the Apollosaal.
Tickets for the Nov. 8 performance range from €11 to €115, depending on seating category. Prices for the Nov. 13 performance range from €10 to €100, with ticket prices varying by date and seating availability. Tickets for all performances are available through the Staatsoper Unter den Linden website.
Staatsoper Unter den Linden is located on Unter den Linden in central Berlin. For additional information and tickets, visit https://www.staatsoper-berlin.de/en/veranstaltungen/la-calisto.27274/.
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