SILENT NIGHT to Open Atlanta Opera's 2026-27 Season

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The Atlanta Opera opens its 2026-27 mainstage season on Saturday, November 7, with Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell's Pulitzer Prize-winning opera Silent Night, 'a tour de force - from conception to execution' (Bachtrack). Directed by The Atlanta Opera's Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General & Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun and performed under the baton of Principal Conductor Iván López Reynoso, Silent Night is the true account of the spontaneous Christmas Eve truce between French, British, and German soldiers during World War I, when the opposing forces laid down their weapons and came together to sing carols, share stories, and play soccer.

Zvulun previously directed the debut of this co-production at the Wexford Festival Opera to critical acclaim, winning the Audience Choice Award and Best Opera Award at the Irish Times Theatre Awards. The opera won the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2012.

'Ever since I directed the European premiere of Silent Night in Wexford in 2014, this production - seen in eight different cities all over the world - has held a special place in my heart, 'says Zvulun. 'Bringing Silent Night back to Atlanta, in a world so marked by war and conflict, feels more relevant than ever. We need stories of friendship, camaraderie, and shared humanity, now more than ever. This is also a production that launched our essential veterans program a decade ago, opening our doors to more than 70,000 veterans and active military personnel who have attended our productions free of charge. This production is dedicated to those who never came back home.'

Complimentary Tickets for Veterans to All Performances

The performance on Tuesday, November 10, will honor the veterans and military personnel in attendance as a Veterans Day salute with a pre-performance champagne toast. In alignment with the company's commitment to supporting veterans, The Atlanta Opera offers free tickets to the military community through a partnership with The Home Depot. Link here for details.

Performance and Ticket Information

Silent Night is scheduled for four performances, on Nov. 7, Nov. 10, Nov. 13, and Nov. 15 (matinee), at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, located at 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339. Evening performances start at 7:30 pm EST; Sunday matinee starts at 3:00 pm EST. Ticket prices start at $40 and are available now at AtlantaOpera.org or by calling 404-881-8885. Discounts are available for students, young professionals, veterans, and groups.

Reynoso, appointed as the Opera's principal conductor in 2025, has earned widespread acclaim for his command of complex scores and seamless collaboration with singers and musicians alike. An all-star cast features Susanne Burgess, called 'perfection incarnate' (Broadway World), who was last seen on our stage in The Pirates of Penzance, as opera singer Anna Sørensen, and The Atlanta Opera favorite Kameron Lopreore, who was most recently seen in the company's 2025 production of La bohème, as Nikolaus Sprink. Another company favorite, Luke Sutliff, 'gifted with a bright, virile baritone,' returns as French Lt. Audebert. He is joined by Aleksey Bogdanov, celebrated for his powerful voice and compelling stage presence as German Lt. Horstmayer, and Jonathan Bryan, praised for his 'beautifully resonant baritone,' as Scottish Lt. Gordon. (Note: Susanne Burgess is now cast to replace the originally cast Sylvia D'Eramo).

Livestream

The Friday, Nov. 13 performance of Silent Night will be livestreamed by The Atlanta Opera Film Studio. Offered free with email registration, the livestream starts with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. EST followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m. The livestream will be available internationally

LINK HERE.

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